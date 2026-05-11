Not an Afterthought, But The Standard: A Grant For Better Science Communication

Illustration by James Hagan

Through the pairing of WRIT 107, 207 and 307, students can earn a certificate that proves their ability to think across disciplines and work on teams to solve real world problems.

While this certification could impress potential employers, its significance goes beyond professional credentials. In an era where miscommunication spreads like wildfire, the ability to communicate complex scientific information and ideas in a clear way can reduce public concerns, rebuild trust in science and actually expedite research progress (Nature 2024).

Traditionally, scientists are trained to write for other experts, which often leaves the public confused or overwhelmed when presented with new information. From this, misinformation begins to spread and people start dragging science into ideological battles, rather than making serious decisions about it as objective knowledge.

We’ve witnessed the consequences of poor science communication during the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccinations and mask mandates. Because the scientific process naturally involves revisions and updates, people became skeptical of what to believe. Without transparent explanations about progress and mistakes, this leads people to ignore science-based information. We inadvertently hurt ourselves, as we threaten the public’s safety with preventable illnesses and deaths.

This underscores why programs like the Scientific Writing and Design Certificate are essential to fill those gaps. Students will be prepared to communicate complex information effectively and ultimately rebuild public trust.

The capstone course, WRIT 307, allows students to put these communication skills into practice while also addressing real world problems.

In the Fall of 2026 the course will be offered in two sections: “Math x Sport” and “Fixing the Science Teacher Pipeline”. Each of these sections will tackle a different societal challenge while reinforcing collective problem solving and applying scientific knowledge in practical contexts. The goals is to become a scientist who communicates technical information clearly to non-experts, and bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and public understanding.

Besides its societal impact, this certificate creates employment advantages. Things like inter-department collaboration and client engagement elevates these course assignments to portfolio-level projects. As a result, students’ resumes will vouch not just their research ability but their ability to advance the project alongside people outside the field.

In addition to helping students stand out in applications, the certificate sets a precedence for what kinds of skills universities, and employers for that matter, should value and incorporate.

Communication is often wrongly overlooked in scientific or technical fields, when in fact it should be especially considered: a discovery can mean little to nothing when the public is not properly educated on why it matters, why people should trust it and how it affects individuals. Otherwise it’s just another event that circulates within a laboratory.

Programs like the Scientific Writing and Design Certificate demonstrate how Montclair State is properly preparing students for their future careers. These same careers now need us to practice intentional societal engagement.

The university is acknowledging that research not only lies in discovery but in collaboration with diverse groups of people. As a result, students who complete this certification are better equipped to ease society’s longstanding opinions against science.

Now more than ever, science communication is a requirement, not just an optional skill it helps to have. Students should not only seek this certification for job possibilities, but to address something whose neglection has and is costing us alarming health and science consequences. If science hopes to regain the public’s trust, then courses like this shouldn’t be an afterthought, but the standard.