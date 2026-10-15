Illustration: Tíago Estrada

MEMPHIS, TEXAS — As of late, there has been increasing backlash against what is being called the new ‘mask-mandate’. With President Donald Dump signing the new “AI Liberation Act” into law — where one of the clauses bans the unregulated consumption of clean drinking water sustaining human life to instead cool data systems sustaining the growing Artificial Intelligence population — the government has issued out a series of state requirements.

One of these mandates that humans wear fish bowls filled with rationed water on their heads to limit their overuse. CEOs claim that this is a great step towards an advanced future while naysayers claim human rights violations.

Many concerns have been raised about the new changes emerging from the newly passed act, with humans increasingly anxious about whether the rise of Artificial Intelligence is stripping away their rights and freedoms.

#HumanLivesMatter protester Sunni Day said, “First we’re giving up all of our water to these bots, next thing you know we’ll have to give up our brains too! I’d rather keep my brain as stupid as possible than accept artificial intelligence. That’s what we humans are all fighting for here!”

Day wasn’t the only human with this sentiment. Across the nation, speculation continues to grow about what advancements in Artificial Intelligence means for jobs, environmental safety and the human race

During a phone call with CEO Mark Zuckerbum — who proposed the idea of the fishbowl mandate — he was asked about the biggest concern for people: the ability for humans to communicate and go about their daily lives with the new fishbowl requirements.

Recently, Zuckerbum has been promoting his new AI-voice technology; using said technology, he stated in a rather robotic tone, “My new META app, Insta-Voice will make it easier for people to interact with each other. All that is needed is the installation of a microchip that monitors brain activity, which will be connected to the app’s AI bot. The bot will then be able to study and learn from your brain waves and directly replicate your thoughts into words with absolute accuracy.”

Before asking what this means for humanity, Zuckerbum already had an answer to this. “Humans will never have to open their mouths again. It’s simple science, really. And because I’m a humanitarian, my new app will cure social anxiety as well!”

Zuckerbum is the only one with this firm belief. Some humans also have a somewhat positive outlook on the new mandate. In Texas — where AI data centers are said to be polluting the water and crippling the air quality — one Memphis native had a lot to say.

“Would ya believe me if I said havin’ ma’ head constantly in a bowl of water made the air quality better? Everyone here can barely breathe with or without the bowl on. But at least the tiny noseholes limit the amount of toxic oxygen enterin’ our lungs.”

Despite the overwhelmingly-negative publicity, those behind AI integration remain optimistic about the future, launching a massive press campaign that is simply all the rave. CEOS of huge AI technologies, among other vague “tech” conglomerates, have banded together to aid the government in educating critics of AI’s humanity and all the good its advancement and integration can do for society.

In a press conference last week, CEO billionaire and head of the AI Rights Coalition Elon Musty was questioned on what his current plans are now that the act was passed. With his fishbowl on his head, he began speaking, but when all that came out was garbled words and gurgles, he quickly whipped out his phone and allowed Mark Zuckerbum’s Insta-Voice to speak for him.

Due to absolutely no regulation, Musty stated that he has total freedom to make the world a better place, citing one example such as the efficiency we will achieve with human-affirming surgery. In merging human circuitry with Artificial Intelligence, we will no longer fear having jobs stolen once we are enabled to perform ten times our normal workload for the rest of our lives.

When asked what this means for human connection, Musty replied, “Me and Grok [his AI chatbot, soon-to-be robot] are getting married next year, April 22nd. It’s possible to still have a connection with Artificial Intelligence. Quite frankly, it’s discriminatory to think otherwise.”

When asked if his upcoming marriage means he is open to eloping with a 0’s-and-1’s life form (“binary being” is the colloquial term), bubbles began surfacing in Musty’s fishbowl, his AI-voice demanding no further questions.

ChatGPT owner Sam Assman has similar visions in mind. In a recent interview, he divulged, “Now that me and my comrades have been granted the water supply needed to combat AI oppression, I plan on helping ChatGPT grow strong.”

When asked what he meant by that…“I’m already in talks with Chat about what to do going forward. Soon, daily tasks that 99% of humans complain about like eating, drinking, getting out of bed, chores, showering — it’ll all be done by Chat”, he replied. Assman quickly added, “Humans can have the luxury of being mindless and doing nothing. Aside from going to work, of course.”

To support Assman’s claims, he cited a recent study that has been released by OpenAI Online. The study — written by none other than ChatGPT — reveals the worrying (or exciting if you’re a member of the AI Rights Coalition) effects that human dependency on AI has caused; reading.

“[…] 89% of humans who are currently using ChatGPT have denounced their status as a human being, claiming that they prefer to be labeled as an ‘extension of Chat.’ Statistically-speaking, these humans no longer have the ability to think for themselves. Many ecstatically bragged about letting the AI chatbot decide whether they brushed their teeth in the morning, tied their shoes, or showed love and affection to their children.” Due to this study, Assman deems his developments for ChatGPT as necessary, less humans lose their sole source of cognitive ability.

CEOs have big plans for the future. With no laws stopping them, Artificial Intelligence will continue growing at a rapid pace while it’s uncertain what will become of the human race. Many are divided on whether this change will prove to be good or bad, but one thing for sure: the fishbowls are here to stay—proven by Zuckerbum’s launch of water-resistant stickers and fishbowl decorative charms to allow humans to give their bowls an authentic and creative personal touch.

And of course, all credit goes to the collaboration with Assman, who used his partner ChatGPT to produce all the designs! When prompted what she thinks of the future Sunni Day proclaimed, “They’re gonna kill us all! Your baby’s gonna burn, we’re all gonna burn!”