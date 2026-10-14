“The Crime is All But Civil”: A Motion To Transfigure America’s Immigration Approach

Illustration by Tíago Estrada

As a Latina, it is difficult to watch the divide in our country, but my faith in the justice system has helped ground me. As I’ve learned more of the injustices committed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the US courts, that trust has been shaken.

While researching the latest information about our country’s immigration policies, I stumbled upon a New Jersey Monitor article stating a controversial judge is now overseeing immigrant cases in Elizabeth, New Jersey. It is appalling to me, and soon enough to you as well, that a judge who gave no sympathy to rape victims in the past is now in charge of one of the most vulnerable populations.

Just so we are all on the same page, here are the facts about what it means to be an immigrant in America today.

Being undocumented is a civil offense, not a criminal one. Therefore, criminal rights do not apply in these facilities. Those held in detention centers do not have the same rights as criminals, who are incarcerated people protected by constitutional law.

In continuation of that fact, a lack of constitutional protection means those already processed in detention centers can be held indefinitely, have no rights to legal representation and are not entitled to a public attorney.

In addition to the federal funding received to build more centers, these facilities use government contractors for food, medical care and safety. Those involved in the immigration crisis know that the facilities are unsupervised. It is typical for these environments to be riddled with unsanitary conditions, abuse and neglect, according to a Brennan Center of Justice brief. Now we see the public eye closely watching these callous acts.

To challenge these confinement conditions, immigrants have raised a variety of constitutional, statutory, and administrative claims in federal court by habeas corpus.

Habeas corpus allows people who are detained to challenge their confinement in court: this is available to both United States citizens and noncitizens.

These types of habeas cases are common, around 12,000 filed annually, but the data shows that only around 10 percent are successful (Brennan Center of Justice). To add to this, searching “habeas corpus” on the United States Court website shows no cases on file containing this term, strangely enough.

Habeas corpus is a legal right for those detained to defend themselves, but there is no meaningful recourse because it all boils down to privilege. It is just branding a hollow safeguard with the label “constitutional right”, which once again protects the image of a deeply flawed system.

Immigration issues, including the abuses that plague these detention facilities, has been ongoing for years. In tandem with how large institutions usually handle such cases, detention centers are no exception: behind their walls, sexual assault is largely ignored.

The Department of Homeland Security received a staggering 33,126 complaints of sexual and physical abuse over the duration of six years leading up to January 2016. Shockingly, only 570 were investigated.

It is no surprise to learn that the actual number of incidents are painfully higher. Rape and sexual assault are often unreported due to fears of retaliation, social isolation, language barriers. And above all, the knowledge that allegations are not seriously investigated.

Now, what is going on in New Jersey?

We put the spotlight on appointed Judge Thomas Shusted, who has quite the reputation. He was appointed by former Gov. Chris Christie in 2013 and served as the judge of the Special Civil Part in Camden County (New Jersey Monitor). He was assigned on a statewide basis to oversee the Sexually Violent Predator Docket, which manages legal proceedings for high-risk sex offenders.

Take this specific case in Camden County, where a woman sought a restraining order against a man who raped and physically assaulted her. This request was initially denied by Shusted, though he stated on the report he believed the victim’s account of events.

During a hearing on May 19, 2025, Shusted shared his exchange in court, in which Shusted asked THE question to the alleged assaulter: “Do you understand the break you got today?”

Is this just blatant apathy or utter negligence of his position on the Predator Docket?

As we witnessed these choices, we now see their rampant consequences in New Jersey detention centers like Delaney Hall in Newark. According to recent reports, activists revealed that 10 complaints were made against a guard for sexually assaulting female immigrants at the detention center. Not only does this guard still work at Delaney Hall, but the Department of Homeland Security actually dismissed the case.

Let us speak plainly here. Non-punitive is just another fancy word for stripping people of their constitutional protections. Immigration facilities are being intentionally allowed to operate hush-hush. Of course claims are being rejected… because no one is defending them!

I believe this is inconceivable irony: that these facilities are labelled as “civil” detention centers yet allow humans to be stripped of basic rights.

As a nation, we must acknowledge the failure of our legal system: it is not protecting victims of abuse and undocumented immigrants. This is not simply about what is legal, but about whether we will stand for our core values.

If we are truly a democracy, we must seek true justice and protect one another.

What is democratic about a guard, who is meant to protect his neighbors but instead continuously harms them? What is democratic about zero accountability?

To be silent means we are accepting what is taking place, that we are accepting an undemocratic system. Now, silence is not only unacceptable but also unpatriotic. The line of humanity is being blurred and we cannot let the erasure continue.