The Importance of Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show

Hispanics have been in the news a lot lately. You may recognize them by different names: “criminals”, “rapists”, “illegals”, and anything else that means not welcome. All these accusations simply because they wanted a better life for themselves. Hatred has made the American people blind to love.

It is impossible to be the “United States” when the people are becoming increasingly divided. Even Puerto Ricans, who are from U.S. territory, are being treated like they are less American. Americans aren’t meant to be copy and pasted; they are meant to look, feel, love and believe differently.

A victim of this contempt still spreads hope and love for the very country that has attacked him: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, otherwise known as Bad Bunny. At the Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, the international pop superstar used his halftime show to support everyone, including LGBTQ+ and people from every country in the Americas, not just the U.S.

By making the stage his own mini Puerto Rico, he gave homage to small details about his culture; sugar cane fields, coco frío and piraguas are just a few. It was a method of encouragement for Puerto Ricans to keep pride in their origins and never give into the hate. The excitement felt when recognizing or relating to a symbol is a feeling to embrace.

However, one of the most important symbols of his homeland was the electrical poles, making a call to action to fix the consistent power outages the island faces because of the territory’s insufficient infrastructure. Singer Ricky Martin used his minimal performance time to sing Bad Bunny’s “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaii”, which encourages his people to have strength and not allow Puerto Rico to be exploited like Hawaii.

It wasn’t only his own homeland that Bad Bunny wanted to give strength and love to — it was the entirety of the Americas, from Canada to Chile. That was the purpose of having Lady Gaga sing instead of fellow Hispanic artists like the expected Cardi B.

Combining the American song, “Die with a Smile,” with a Puerto Rican touch shows how different cultures coming together makes something beautiful. There is so much more beauty to be witnessed if we could all just come together.

The choice of Lady Gaga was vital to showing support for the LGBTQ+ community as well. The two artists are similar in their outspokenness; similar to how Bad Bunny is a voice for immigrants, Lady Gaga has been a voice for the queer community since the 2010s. Their dance together can be seen as a representation of the two struggling groups supporting one another.

Another showcase of togetherness was Maria Antonia Cay’s, owner of the Caribbean Social Club in Brooklyn, New York, appearance serving Bad Bunny a shot. Gentrification led to her almost being kicked out of her own club, but she overcame all odds with the club still there today.

The recognition of her story diminishes any accusations that Hispanics steal jobs, when many times, they have to start from the ground up. We have to remember that while New York is a huge part of U.S. culture, Puerto Ricans hold a large part in its history.

Further reinforcing his celebration of love, a real wedding took place during his performance, a beautiful choice. When watching a wedding, the feeling of love is often contagious, which feels purposeful on Bad Bunny’s end.

While people have been hating on him and his halftime show because he’s not what fits into their ideal of the perfect American, he’s been working on this huge display of togetherness. He even represents the country whose government tried to compete with his performance.

The truth is that there was never any real competition with Turning Point U.S.A’s “All-American Halftime Show.” This is because Bad Bunny’s performance was powered by love and inclusion, not spite and separation.

Looking past the messages, this year’s halftime show was still entertaining. There were many scenes of families and friends just enjoying life by dancing together. Viewers could have fun spotting their favorite celebrity cameos like Pedro Pascal as well.

The show even gave viewers a moment to remember a younger self as Bad Bunny hands over his Grammy to a young boy or as he awakens a kid that has fallen asleep across three chairs.

With Kendrick Lamar’s performance last year, it’s clear that the halftime show is shifting from a mini concert to a platform to spread a message for what the artists believe is right. This year’s halftime show was filled with family, friends, acceptance and appreciation. It could’ve filled the most pessimistic person with hope, enough to cry.

Bad Bunny can make the public truly believe, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”