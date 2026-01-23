The Pressing Need For Universal Education in the U.S.

Illustration by Camila Garcia



Nelson Mandela is credited with saying, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” But in the United States, this “most powerful weapon” is cost-prohibitive for the nation’s vast college-bound army. Anyone who naysays that— to use a classic phrase, can tell it to the Marines, because the sailors won’t believe you.

The need for universal (meaning, uninhibited by tuition for all) higher education in the United States is as pressing as ever. This institution would enable all Americans to have unfettered access not only to education but also to the myriad of opportunities present at universities. It is apparent to the whole universe why universal education is necessary for the following reasons.

Firstly, it is a sad truth that wealth trumps academic potential in the lives of many college-age adults. This reality surfaced during an October “Walk With The President” campus tour and question event with Dr. Jonathan Koppell, Montclair State University president.

When asked about the importance of social mobility in higher education — the ability of financially disadvantaged individuals to better themselves with a diploma — Koppell replied with this telling quote about what really dictates success in securing a sheepskin.

“A person who is from the lowest 20 percent in terms of academic performance but is in the highest 20 percent in terms of wealth is far more likely to earn a college degree than, say, someone who is really good academically, but low income,” Koppell said. “Just think about how messed up the world is that produces that outcome.”

To me, the president’s last sentence stood out like the Clove Road radio antenna. It is terribly disheartening that the academic proficiency of low-income people is unable to overcome the obstacle of steep tuition costs. I feel that I am on the same wavelength with many people on that viewpoint.

Not convinced about the need for universal college education? Then let’s talk about the problem of runaway borrowing for college tuition.

As of the third quarter of 2025, student loan debt nationwide stands at $1.84 trillion, a figure that has ballooned 40.35 percent since 2015. The average student loan debt is $43,523. The top student loan debtors are between the ages of 35 and 49, who collectively owe $586.9 billion.

This data tells me that student loans are literally doing a number on collegiates across the country. The aforementioned $1.84 trillion figure will inevitably rise with future tuition hikes. More student loan debt adds up to more fiscal grief for students, subtracting from their spending ability and multiplying their overall money problems.

But I feel that universal college education can, over time, divide and conquer the student loan scourge.

Currently, about 42.3 million Americans have student loan debt. Some 60 percent of student loan debtors pay up to $300 a month just for this obligation. Moreover, 20 percent of these borrowers are behind in repaying their loans, according to The Motley Fool, a multimedia financial services company.

Small wonder that the total student loan debt is in trillion-dollar territory. It has been a problem for seemingly a quadrillion years. I have heard a quintillion sob stories about student loan difficulties. That is why I support universal college education one sextillion percent.

Of course, such an undertaking would not come cheap. Its estimated expense would be at least $6.75 trillion for the debt-free version, according to Education Data Initiative. According to the site, “the maximum annual cost of universal free college is equivalent to 1.07% of the federal budget ($6.75 trillion for FY2024).”

Establishing universal college education across the country would be as enterprising as the namesake starship. But that innovation would blow away the financial barrier to college like a photon torpedo volley. Remember that for countless students, tuition causes more trouble than a tribe of tribbles.

The benefits of universal college education would pay dividends. More individuals would get the opportunity to expand their educational and economic horizons. More people would get door-opening degrees. They would stand a better chance of earning more money, not to mention contribute to society with their higher education provided knowledge.

Universal college education is the way to go, and you can take that to the bank.