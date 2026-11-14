The Return of Monoculture in 2026

Illustration by Tessa Lagarez

Monoculture was everywhere in the 2010s. People in their early 20s were going out every night for dance pop and EDM music, hip hop and its superstars was becoming the biggest genre in the world and superteams were forming in the NBA and NFL.

The peak of it all of it? Arguably found in 2019. The cinema box office was at an all time high with cinematic universes becoming more common after Marvel’s success, we had the longest running #1 song on the Billboard charts ever with “Old Town Road” and we had the first non-American team to win an NBA championship.

All of that happened just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic struck the world by storm. Instead of going out to experience a uniform “pop” culture, people suddenly found themselves curating a cultural identity solely in the comfort of their own home.

Streaming took over everybody’s viewing experiences, whether it was movies, music or sports. There were no concerts, cinemas or sporting games, so our dollars went to watching or listening individually on a streaming service. While we could argue that streaming can create musical communities, it still seems like movies weren’t making as much as they once were — even superhero movies, which usually guarantee some $500 million at the box office.

But in 2026, something felt different. People could no longer ignore the need to feel connection, which we now see is accomplished through art and culture. The NBA finals felt like and were, the most watched games in years, with two strong teams battling it out for the biggest US city to win the championship since 1973.

Multiple original horror movies from young filmmakers were very successful, with directors such as Curry Barker (Obsession) and Kane Parsons (Backrooms) breaking records. Even franchise movies or adaptations were very well-received, both amongst fans and newcomers, such as the “Michael” biopic, “The Odyssey” and “Spider Man: Brand New Day”, with the latter being a top 5 highest grossing movie of all time at the box office.

Not the mention, the World Cup was quite literally hosted in our backyard, with people from all over the world funneling to North America to witness the most anticipated sports games.

We’ve had some big pop culture moments the past few years such as with Barbenheimer and the Kendrick vs. Drake beef, but nothing has been powerful as this year’s events have felt. For instance, we have “Avengers Doomsday” and “Dune: Part 3” about to release on the same day and GTA VI (possibly the most anticipated game ever) releasing by the end of the year.

But why does this all matter?

Well, when we’re going through things, either internally or externally, we want stuff to look forward to, to keep us going. This comes with connecting with our community, to rely on a part of an otherwise dark and distressing world. This space may initially just distract us from our lives for a few hours. Or, that distraction can possibly turn into reflection and give us a new perspective on life.

Whether it’s geeks decked out in Spider Man attire to watch a movie together in a packed theater or sports fans heading to New York City to witness a big milestone, we almost always connect to people through shared interests: more often than we realize and more necessary than we would assume. Contrary to the idea of homogeneity and “sameness” erasing our uniqueness, the funny thing is that this sameness is a gateway for making space for ourselves and finding our place in the world.

Monoculture is important for the individual and for people as a whole because it houses art, and art is meant to be discussed and enjoyed with one another. Even as people enjoy whatever they want to in their spare time, culture is ultimately a community endeavor. We are the lifeline that supports its continuation, just as it serves to support us and our resiliency in life.