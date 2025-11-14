Cup Final Thriller: New York Red Bulls II Are Crowned Winners of MLS NEXT Pro

Red Bulls II are champions after a wild back-and-forth cup final, requiring penalty kicks to determine a winner.

The MLS NEXT Pro Cup Final featured two teams that have battled all season to get to the big stage.

New York Red Bulls II defeated Colorado Rapids 2 in penalties, drawing 3-3 in regulation before winning 3-1 in the shootout. This victory marked the first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Cup title for Red Bulls II, the reserve team of the New York Red Bulls. Sports Illustrated Stadium hosted its second straight postseason match, with Red Bulls II earning the top seed during the regular season. Over 9,000 fans were in attendance for the Cup final, creating an atmosphere worthy of an MLS matchup.

“There’s a locker room of disappointed guys,” said Colorado Rapids 2 manager Erik Bushey after the game. “They’re (Red Bulls II) a worthy champion, but so is our team.”

The first half was dominated by the Colorado Rapids 2. Sloppy defensive play from New York led to the first goal scored by Rapids II striker Mamadou Billo Diop in the thirty-fourth minute. Right before halftime, Colorado added a second through James Cameron in the forty-fifth minute, extending their lead to 2-0. The game seemed out of reach for Red Bulls II, with the Rapids 2 taking a comfortable advantage into the break.

Still, the way his team battled back impressed Red Bulls II manager Michael Bradley.

“The mentality of the players in this group has been incredible,” said Bradley. “I’m loving every second of coaching and being inside this club.”

Red Bulls II came out energized in the second half and took control, creating chances and dictating the tempo. Rafael Mosquera opened up the scoring for Red Bulls II in the 65th minute. Just two minutes later, Roald Mitchell tied it up with a goal in the 67th minute, his fifth goal of the playoffs.

“To come back 2-0 down and having the push and hunger was a great feeling,” said New York Red Bulls II captain Adri Mehmeti.

Rapids 2 substitute Anthony Garcia Rodriguez came in and immediately made a difference, retaking the lead for the Rapids 2 in the 78th minute.

New York seemed determined to equalize and a few minutes later, Nate Worth was taken down in the box for a penalty. Rafael Mosquera converted from the spot in the 81st minute, firing down the middle to level the score once again.

The final whistle blew after an offense-heavy 3-3 draw in regulation and an offensive match, with 4 goals scored in the second half.

There were no goals scored in extra time, setting up a dramatic penalty shootout to decide the champion. Fans rose to their feet, awaiting the most nerve-racking period of a game which was the culmination of an entire season. For Red Bulls II midfielder Nate Worth, he didn’t need a lot of motivation, despite playing 120 minutes.

“It was tough to concede the way we did, but we weren’t going to roll over and let them beat us that way at home,” said Worth. “Every kid dreams of playing finals in a stadium with nearly 10,000 people.”

Red Bulls II took control in the shootout. Colorado hit the woodwork twice and the Red Bulls II secured the cup when Rapids 2 midfielder Alex Harris attempted a penalty, which was saved by Red Bulls II goalkeeper Austin Causey in the bottom left corner. New York Red Bulls II players and staff rushed the field, celebrating with one another.

“I was in disbelief,” said Causey when being asked about his thoughts on the final save. “I told my teammates right before the start of the shootout, I just needed one save.”

For New York Red Bulls II, they have capped off an incredible playoff run, outscoring their opponents 15-8. Michael Bradley couldn’t be prouder of the group on their amazing run.

“It’s amazing to look at the players smiling and showing how much this means to them,” said Bradley. “This win goes right up with any goal I’ve ever had in my career.”

Red Bulls II rose to the occasion when moments grew difficult. They handled their business on home soil, fueled by an energetic crowd. The stage was never too big for these players, and this memorable night will live on in both their memories and in Red Bulls history.