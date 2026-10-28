Double Trouble: Red Hawks Too Much to Handle for Kean

Behind multi-goal performances from freshman Mary Lane and senior Shannon Mullins, the Montclair State women’s soccer team defeated Kean University 4-0 in a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) matchup on Wednesday night at MSU Soccer Park.

The Red Hawks (10-3-2, 4-2-1 NJAC) pushed the offense early and often. After a few early chances, freshman Kaylee Lauber gathered a throw-in, beat a Cougar defender, and sent a pass in the box to Lane, who found the back of the net to give the Red Hawks a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Kean (6-9-1, 1-6-0 NJAC) looked to swing the momentum in their favor over the next 10 minutes, forcing junior goalkeeper Mackenzie Sibello to make two saves. However, the Red Hawks extended their lead in the 28th minute off a corner kick scramble. Mullins got to it first and slid a pass across front of the net to Lane, who converted her second of the night to give Montclair State a 2-0 lead at halftime.



Montclair State maintained its offensive momentum coming out of the break, notching four shots on goal within the opening five minutes of the second half. Sophomore Kira Henderson noted how the sustained pressure is a testament to the Red Hawks’ attitude and energy that’s bolstered throughout the history of the program.

“It’s a lot of chemistry,” Henderson said. “Even from years past, that’s what this team’s known for, energy.”

In the 66th minute, Lane sent a ball into the box that deflected off a Kean defender directly to Mullins, who had just about the entire net to give Montclair a 3-0 advantage.

Just two minutes later, the Red Hawks looked to put the game out of reach. Sophomore Sophia Orellana directed a throw-in to Lauber, who beat a Kean defender and centered the ball to Mullins, who then directed the ball toward the far post for her second goal of the night. Montclair State allowed only one shot the rest of the match to complete the clean sheet.

With her pair of goals, Lane brought her goal total to eight in her rookie campaign. She ranks fifth overall in the NJAC and leads all freshmen. Mullins’ double dipping tied her with Lane at eight goals. She now has four goal contributions across two consecutive matches.

In a game highlighted by a star duo, Montclair State head coach Patrick Naughter made sure to point out the team’s ability to create opportunities.

“They’ve been awesome, but I think a lot of those goals were team goals,” Naughter said. “I think when we’re playing well, the ball’s going to end up in the back of the net. It’s just a matter of who’s getting that last touch.”

Lauber is another new Red Hawk to look out for. She provided her seventh and eighth assists of the season on Wednesday, leading her squad. Lauber now ranks second in the conference and first among freshmen in the assist category.

Between the posts, Sibello stopped two shots to notch her 10th win of the season. The victory represents Montclair State’s seventh shutout of the season and fourth in conference play.

The nest has proven warm for the Red Hawks, even as the fall months push the temperatures low. Montclair has outscored opponents 29-6 at home this season, with Wednesday night’s result being their fourth shutout at MSU Soccer Park.

With just one game remaining until the playoffs take place, the Red Hawks are perched at third in the NJAC, looking to jockey for position in their final game to secure a home field playoff match.

Montclair’s playoff matchup depends on what they do, but Naughter doesn’t seem too concerned.

“We’ll play whoever, whenever we have to,” Naughter said.