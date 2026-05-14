Emily Del Rosario: The Heartbeat behind the Huddle

Every team has a voice.

The one whose presence commands the field, carries the intensity of the game, and unites the team in ways that extend beyond any play or moment. It represents the true catalyst that drives everything forward, changing how the game can be played and remembered.

For Montclair State University’s women’s flag football team, that voice is running back Emily Del Rosario, who once thought her college career was over.

Del Rosario was playing point guard in her sophomore year basketball season at Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy in Elizabeth, New Jersey, when she realized that she no longer wanted to continue in a team environment that lacked the energy and connection she valued. When she heard that her school was offering a new flag football team the following year, it felt like a chance to step into a different environment that matched the vibrant dynamic she was looking for.

That different environment was more than just the supportive team culture she was looking for; it kick-started her genuine passion for flag football.

Del Rosario began playing flag football in her junior year at Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy. Eager to contribute in any way she could, she rotated between the running back, wide receiver, and safety positions, quickly adapting to whatever role her team needed.

“Flag football felt new to me, but I fell in love with the sport so naturally,” said Del Rosario. “That feeling of being on the field, scoring a touchdown, and being with a tight-knit team is incredible. I discovered a love for flag football that I do not have for anything else.”

In her first year playing flag football as a running back, Del Rosario was the first-ever all-star nominated at Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy to represent Team North Jersey in the Phil Simms New Jersey North South All-Star Classic, the longest-operating All-Star Game in New Jersey. This nomination was given to the best high school female flag football athletes in North and South Jersey to play against each other for the state title.

Her immediate success carried over into her senior year, culminating in a team playoff appearance as the fifth seed during only the program’s second-ever season. Her impact did not go unnoticed, as it caught the eye of Rockford University in Illinois, looking to recruit her to play at the collegiate level.

“I was surprised Rockford University found me,” said Del Rosario. “I did not even know it was possible to play in college straight out of high school.”

Honored to be recruited to play at the collegiate level, Del Rosario attended Rockford to play on their flag football team. Just like in her first year playing flag football in high school, she rotated between various positions such as wide receiver, running back, defensive back, and linebacker.

Del Rosario made history at Rockford by playing in the university’s first-ever flag football game against Benedictine University, contributing to a dominant 32-0 victory hosted by the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

Despite a historic start, her experience at Rockford University did not play out the way she wanted it to. She found herself struggling to connect with the team environment and overall culture within the program.

The same ambition for energy, connection, and team bonding that once drew her to flag football began to feel distant.

Del Rosario chose to leave Rockford after her freshman year to return home to New Jersey. She had the sole intention to attend Montclair State University to study biochemistry and step away from collegiate flag football entirely.

Until she met Lindsey Cinque, the assistant coach of Montclair State’s flag football team.

At the time, Del Rosario was still closely connected to the game, coaching alongside Izaiah Hall, the founder of All Girls Flag Football and a key figure in leading the flag football movement in New Jersey. Hall, impressed with Del Rosario’s skills and knack for the game, knew she was not ready yet to step away from competing for good.

“He introduced me to Coach Cinque because he heard I wasn’t going to play anymore, and he couldn’t have that,” said Del Rosario. “He was like, ‘I have one coach for you to meet, just one person.’ Since I was coaching with him at the time, I decided to meet Coach Cinque, and that was history. Her energy, the smile, that face, I knew I would give her team at Montclair State University a chance.”

That moment represented more than just a shift in plans; it became the beginning of a relationship that would redefine Del Rosario’s experience of flag football. Under Coach Cinque’s leadership and guidance, Del Rosario found the connection and unity she had been missing all along.

“I am always here for her,” said Cinque. “In 20 years from now, if she needed me, she could call me in the middle of the night. Knowing that she has a family in the team who will always have her back and love her unconditionally for who she is has given her a comfort zone to make her shine on the field.”

Del Rosario finished her 2026 campaign with eight touchdowns and ranked second on the team with 515 rushing yards.

Most importantly, she has found a place with Montclair State University’s flag football team where her voice is heard; where her energy, confidence, and driving force became a defining part of the team’s identity.

“Emily is definitely a hype woman, and that translates into the team and just the energy overall,” said teammate Sofia Del Grosso. “She’s always rooting for everyone. It’s truly someone we love to have on this team.”

Del Rosario is known to be running and rallying around her teammates on the field after every touchdown, flag pull, interception, or any other monumental play.

A voice that once almost left flag football now defines Montclair State’s heartbeat behind the huddle and on the field.