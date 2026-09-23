Field Hockey Completes Comeback in Overtime Win Over Muhlenberg

Montclair State University women’s field hockey came back twice before defeating Muhlenberg College 4-3 in overtime Saturday, Sept. 19, at Rick Giancola-Sprague Field.

The Red Hawks started the game strong when sophomore Avery DiPietro, scored in the first quarter to give Montclair State a 1-0 lead. Muhlenberg answered later in the quarter, tying the game 1-1. Neither team scored in the second quarter.

Muhlenberg took the lead in the third quarter to make it 2-1. Montclair State responded early in the fourth quarter when DiPietro scored her second goal of the game, tying the score at 2-2.

Muhlenberg then scored again with just over five minutes left in regulation to take a 3-2 lead. The Red Hawks did not give up. Junior Emma Bianco then scored with 1:53 remaining to tie the game at 3-3 and send it into overtime.

Head coach Eileen O’Reilly said the comeback showed the team’s mental toughness. “I think this game speaks a lot to our journey with resilience and mental toughness,” O’Reilly said. “Our mental performance is something that this team has spent a lot of time on for a couple years now honestly. We’ve been working with a mental toughness coach for three years now.”

O’Reilly said the team focused on using its speed and athleticism during overtime. She wanted the players to move the ball into open space and use leading passes to create opportunities.

The plan worked. Montclair State created a scoring opportunity that resulted in a penalty stroke. Senior Natalie Surma took the stroke and scored at the 61:50 mark, giving the Red Hawks the 4-3 overtime win.

Avery DiPietro said the team knew they needed to stay aggressive during the final minutes. “Once I saw my teammate Bella get the ball, I knew I had to get back immediately and get my stick down on the ground,” DiPietro said. “It was just an amazing feeling seeing the ball go into the back of the net. I couldn’t be more proud of everyone.”

The Red Hawks also had to stay focused after falling behind multiple times during the game. DiPietro said the team continued to encourage each other instead of letting the setbacks affect their mindset.

“We just had to remind each other that we can do this and we can win,” DiPietro said.

With the win, Montclair State improves to a record of 2-4. The Red Hawks will look to continue their momentum when they host Saint Francis University on Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m.