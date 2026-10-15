Football Blanks Pioneers, 42-0, for First Shutout Since 2020

Montclair State University left no doubt on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Red Hawks shut out William Paterson University 42-0 at Sprague Field to improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). The Pioneers fell to 0-5. It was Montclair State’s first shutout since April 2, 2021, when the Red Hawks also blanked William Paterson 28-0.

The first quarter was a defensive fight, with both teams holding each other in check. Junior TJ Kachala hauled in a 52-yard catch early, but the drive stalled, and Montclair State punted. The next drive carried into the second quarter, and that’s when the game opened up. Kachala added gains of 12 and 34 yards, and Diante Wilson finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run. The Red Hawks led 7-0.

Wilson struck again on the next scoring drive. He ripped off a 59-yard run, the longest of his season, before a shoestring tackle stopped him at the two. He didn’t need long to finish it, punching it in from three yards out. Montclair State led 14-0.

Then the defense took over. On the first snap of a Pioneer drive, the quarterback scrambled, and sophomore defensive back Jahmir Beal drilled him. The ball popped loose, and defensive lineman Dan Kikta recovered. Three plays later, Red Hawk quarterback Luke Henrich found GianPaul Cortes from 23 yards out to make it 21-0.

On the next William Paterson possession, junior Tyler Jackson made an acrobatic interception near midfield. It was the first pick of his career. Henrich went right back to the air, and Kachala wrestled the ball away from a defender in the end zone for a 41-yard score. Montclair State took a 28-0 lead into the half.

There was no letdown after the break. The Red Hawks got the ball to open the second half and went eight plays and 73 yards. Henrich hit Kachala deep again, another 41-yard strike, and it was 35-0. The final score came midway through the fourth quarter. Montclair State marched 99 yards in ten plays, mostly on the ground. Ali Lee Jr. took the handoff, weaved through traffic, and turned the corner for a 16-yard touchdown. The defense held on for the shutout.

Kachala had a monster night, hauling in six passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, the fifth-best receiving game in program history. Only the 192 yards he put up against Salisbury last season is higher among his own efforts. Henrich had his most efficient game of the year, going 10-for-17 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson ran for 104 yards on 17 carries. That’s four straight 100-yard games, and he has scored in all five games this season.

As a team, Montclair State piled up 489 yards to William Paterson’s 135. The Red Hawks were 3-for-3 in the red zone and had 23 first downs to the Pioneers’ seven. On defense, Jayden Lucas led the way with seven tackles, a tackle for loss and a half sack. Montclair State finished with three sacks and forced two fumbles.

Head coach Mike Palazzo was pleased.

“The guys took care of business tonight,” he said. He singled out defensive coordinator Liam Nelson, who earned his first shutout in the role.

The 4-1 start is Montclair’s best since 2018, when the team opened 5-0. The Red Hawks host #10/#13 Christopher Newport on Saturday, Oct. 17, at noon. It’s the toughest test of the season.