Football Blasts Vermont State Castleton on Senior Day in Record-Setting Win

If you thought Montclair State University football would never put up 70 points in the modern era, think again. For the first time since Nov. 6, 1982, the Red Hawks accomplished that feat, beating the Vermont State University Castleton Spartans 75-0 while also setting a new program mark for most yards in a game. And what better day to do that than on Senior Day.

Luke Henrich threw for 175 passing yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions. Diante Wilson rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns on just six carries, tying the single-season program record for touchdown rushes (17, Ron Lewis, 1999). TJ Kachala had 125 receiving yards on 5 targets, including a touchdown on a 34-yard burst.

Notable seniors found the end zone throughout, in their potential final game at Rick Giancola-Sprague Field. Typically the lead blocker for Wilson, tight end/fullback Mike Fano instead plunged to the goal line from two yards out for the first touchdown of his career. Tight end Anthony Roige, who played for a season under Rick Giancola, scored for the first time in 2026. Ali Lee Jr. scampered 70 yards to the house early in the game. Even the captain, running back Christopher Arnold, punched it in twice, the first two scores of his senior season.

The offense hit paydirt on every one of its 10 drives, seven of those touchdowns coming in the first half. It was so commanding that the backups earned a chance to add on in the second half. Head coach Mike Palazzo had one player on his mind in his postgame reflection.

“It was a little frustrating because we have such a good punter,” said Palazzo, referring to fifth-year Brendan McGonigle, “I want to see him get some work, but the way the offense played today, obviously didn’t need him. So, happy for everybody and probably a good day when your punter doesn’t have to work.”

Now, Montclair State has a seven-win season for the first time since 2018. They will close out the regular season at Rowan University for the annual Breakfast Bowl in Glassboro, hoping to make a late push to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) playoffs.

“I think the guys are excited for the opportunity,” Palazzo said. “Playing meaningful football in November is something that we haven’t done here in a long time. I am excited for the guys this week, for the preparation, and excited to go into that last game.”

Christopher Newport University downed The College of New Jersey on Saturday to clinch a share of the New Jersey Athletic Conference title and the automatic conference bid to the national tournament. Should the Captains lose to Salisbury University, the Red Hawks can share the conference title with a win to end the regular season.

Regardless, Montclair State is bowl-eligible with seven wins, its last coming in record-setting fashion. And for the first time in over a decade, they will play on following the schedule’s end.