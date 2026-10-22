Football Falls Short in Ranked Heartbreaker

Montclair State University football rode high in the weeks following its season-opening 42-24 loss to United States Merchant Marine Academy. They eked out a win vs. Lycoming College. They put the brakes on Wilkes in the Colonels’ backyard. And they won their first homecoming game since 2024 over Kean University in convincing fashion.

Then came Christopher Newport University. Ranked 13 nationally in Division III football, the Captains came into this matchup undefeated and finding ways to win. Saturday, they again found a way to remain unbeaten, edging past Montclair State, 21-14.

Luke Henrich moved the ball downfield in the final minute. But a costly interception by Christopher Newport’s Noah Martin near the goal line ended hopes for the Red Hawks as time expired.

That seemed to be the theme of the day for Montclair State. Turnovers were a huge issue in this matchup, with Henrich throwing an interception on the opening play of the game, as well as two in the fourth quarter, including the game-sealer.

Head coach Mike Palazzo and Jahmir Beal spoke after the game about the loss and preparing for another ranked opponent on the road at Salisbury next week. Beal nabbed two interceptions in the game, earning New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

Palazzo focused his attention on cleaning up mistakes and reinforced his confidence in his quarterback, Henrich. Beal echoed that sentiment. Both agreed that despite the Red Hawks’ first conference loss of 2026, the NJAC race has only just begun.

Despite the loss, there were promising signs for the Red Hawks going into next week. Henrich topped Christopher Newport’s quarterback Brandon Pena by 87 passing yards. But Christopher Newport was best when its run game was churning. The Captains tallied 258 rushing yards to Montclair State’s 139, averaging nearly a full yard per attempt more than the Red Hawks.

Montclair State fell short, but held a top 15 team in Division III football to its lowest scoring output of the season, as well as its smallest margin of victory. With another tough test next week, only time will tell if the Red Hawks will have enough juice to keep themselves in the running for their first solo conference title since 2009.