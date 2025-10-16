Football Falls to Rowan in Second Annual Breakfast Bowl

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – In the second annual Breakfast Bowl, Montclair State University football lost to Rowan University by a final score of 38-26. The Breakfast Bowl is a week-long initiative aimed at supporting the Red Hawk Pantry and Rowan University’s SHOP Pantry to help combat food insecurity. From the game alone, over $4,500 was raised for the cause.

Rowan got the scoring started on the opening drive of the game with a five-play, 64-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from junior quarterback Nate Maiers to sophomore wide receiver Michael Zarfati. Montclair State’s defense had the Profs stopped on an incomplete pass to Zarfati on third and three; however, a pass interference call advanced Rowan to the opposing 19-yard line and gave them an automatic first down that ultimately led to the first touchdown of the game.

Following a three-and-out for the Red Hawks, Rowan’s second drive of the game ended with a fumbled punt from Rowan junior punter Greg Casimir, which gave Montclair State great field position at the Rowan 32-yard line. That led to a five-play drive that ended with a sophomore quarterback, Luke Henrich, four-yard touchdown to tie it all up at seven with 8:10 left in the first quarter.

On the opening drive of the second quarter, a pass to Zarfati proved to be costly once again. The 32-yard completion put Rowan at the Red Hawks’ 10-yard line, and led to a four-yard touchdown run from sophomore quarterback Matt Welsey to give Rowan the lead. The Profs then went for two and converted on a run from junior quarterback Jay Mazuera. Suddenly, the Red Hawks were down by eight, with the Profs leading 15-7.

The Red Hawks responded quickly, however, with junior running back Diante Wilson leading the charge. A 37-yard rush by Wilson set the tone for the drive, as well as a four-yard rush on fourth down to keep the drive alive, and get Montclair State to the red zone. They were not able to get the ball in the endzone, instead settling for a field goal to make it a 15-10 game with just over 10 minutes left in the half.

The Red Hawks ended the half with Wilson shining again when a 24-yard touchdown gave Montclair State the lead. Freshman wide receiver Alex Rodriguez rushed for a two-point conversion, giving Montclair State an 18-15 lead at the half.

Montclair State were held to just eight points int he second half. Junior defensive back AJ Ryker got the scoring started for Rowan in the third quarter, with a 14-yard pick-six on Henrich’s first pass of the drive. This was the first of four total turnovers in the second half for the Red Hawks.

With rainy conditions throughout the entirety of the game, Red Hawk head coach Mike Palazzo addressed the turnovers and the impact that the conditions may have had.

“There’s definitely some conditions there,” Palazzo explained. “I mean, the rolled snaps from our center, he doesn’t do that normally, but the ball was wet and he was struggling with it a little bit. Diante [Wilson], that was his first fumble of the year, so it’s really something he doesn’t do often. I mean that’s a big part of it, but they had to play in the rain too, so we just have to be better with that and practice that and make sure that we’re not turning the ball over in the future.”

The game was not without its positives, though. Montclair State recorded three total sacks for 27 yards and their rushing game was very effective as well. They gained a total of 131 net rushing yards with three touchdowns. In a game that was going to be won on the ground due to the conditions, Montclair State’s rushing attack mostly did its job.

The largest problem was, Rowan’s offense was on the field for far longer because of the turnovers. Rowan’s offense ran a total of 72 plays, 18 more than the Red Hawks did.

After the game, Luke Henrich gave his thoughts on the team’s overall performance.

“Overall, as a team, I think we stuck together no matter what the outcome was,” Henrich stated. “Some things happened, we came out of the second half slow; we can’t turn the ball over and that’s just that. But as a team, we’ll always be staying together and at the end of the day, we have to join as one, no matter what.”

Montclair State is now 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). They face off against Salisbury University in another NJAC game on Oct. 18, with kickoff set for 12 p.m.