Football Makes Statement In Homecoming Clash Against Kean

What started as a close game quickly turned into a runaway victory for Montclair State University as they ran Kean University into the ground on their way to a 42-14 homecoming win.

The Red Hawks opened with a promising drive, but junior quarterback Luke Henrich was sacked on fourth down, sending the ball back the other way. Kean took advantage shortly after, as sophomore quarterback Ty Kline helped lead the Cougars into the end zone with a massive run and gave them an early 7-0 lead.

Montclair State had a tough time finding a way to respond during the first quarter; however, it was their defense that prevailed and kept the game within reach. The Red Hawks would finally find their break in the second quarter after senior wide receiver Ali Lee Jr’s massive rush flipped the field and set up senior running back Diante Wilson for the easy punch-in, tying the game 7-7.

Wilson continued to be a problem for the Cougars’ defense, becoming the driving force of the offense. The Red Hawks leaned on their running game heavily, and it worked to perfection, with Wilson finding the end zone again later in the quarter to give them their first lead of the afternoon.

Montclair State added to its advantage before halftime, snagging an extra three points and a 17-7 lead heading into the locker room. After trailing early, the Red Hawks had completely changed the momentum heading into the second half.

“Yeah, I just felt like we were making stupid mistakes,” said head coach Mike Palazzo on the turnaround. “We felt all week that we were the better football team, but we had to execute. And I told them, I didn’t want to give this team life.”

Kean came out of halftime looking to quickly erase the deficit. Kline helped the Cougars do just that by connecting with sophomore wide receiver Jason Marasciulo for an 18-yard touchdown in the opening moments of the third quarter.

The score brought Kean within three points at 17-14 and gave the Cougars a chance to take control back.

Montclair State, however, had more than just an answer to that, subsequently exploding on the offensive end.

Immediately following Kean’s drive, the Red Hawks marched down the field, and Wilson found the end zone once again to extend the lead to 24-14. Montclair State’s offense continued to move the ball, while its defense began to make it increasingly difficult for the Cougars to keep pace.

That momentum spilled into the fourth quarter.

Wilson ended up scoring his fourth touchdown of the contest, and Kean had no answer for his run game. He not only had the four touchdowns, but also totaled an outstanding 155 yards, with his longest run going for 49 yards.

“Me, Luke, and the whole offensive staff have just been working hard in the offseason,” said Wilson on his performance. “We want to get at it and just want to get better every day. I just feel like it is all coming together now, and now it’s time for us to soar and start flying.”

What had been a three-point game earlier in the second half had now become a 17-point Red Hawks advantage. That lead would only get bigger.

Lee Jr. added yet another touchdown to the scoreboard, and Montclair State would be successful on the two-point conversion. Then, freshman kicker Mike Firetto tacked on another three points courtesy of a 20-yard field goal, making the final score of the game 42-14.

The Red Hawks put on a stellar performance in front of the homecoming crowd, rolling with the punches to get to the end result. They will now turn their attention towards William Paterson University, as they look to bring that same level of intensity to their next game.