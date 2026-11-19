For the first time since 2010, Montclair State University is playing postseason football. The Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) announced Monday that the Red Hawks will host SUNY Brockport in the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl on Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:30 p.m.

The announcement gives Montclair State another home game after one of its best regular seasons in years. The Red Hawks finished 8-2 overall, matching their best record since 2018. They went 6-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC), their best conference record since 2014, and shared the NJAC championship with Christopher Newport.

Montclair State was one of six teams selected to play in an ECAC bowl this season and earned the top seed. That puts the Red Hawks at home on Friday night, with SUNY Brockport coming to Montclair for the program’s first postseason game in 16 years.

The Red Hawks had to win some close games to get here. One came on Oct. 31 at The College of New Jersey, where Montclair State pulled out a 25-21 win. Running back Diante Wilson scored twice, including the go-ahead touchdown on a 40-yard run. The Red Hawks rushed for 264 yards that afternoon and held the ball for nearly 39 minutes. After all those long possessions, the play that decided the game came on one carry.

Montclair State had shown earlier in October how quickly it could take control of a game, too. The Red Hawks beat Kean 42-14 on homecoming and followed it a week later with a 42-0 win over William Paterson. They scored six touchdowns in each game, and the defense shut out William Paterson. Those wins looked different from the four-point finish at TCNJ, but all three counted toward the six conference victories that earned Montclair State a share of the title.

Friday also gives the seniors another chance to play at home. Montclair State held its Senior Day against Vermont State University-Castleton earlier this month. At the time, it was the final home date on the regular-season schedule. Now, those seniors get to take the field in front of their home crowd one more time, with a bowl game on the line.

Brockport will be Montclair State’s first opponent since the Red Hawks wrapped up their conference schedule. The Golden Eagles come to town with a chance to spoil a night Montclair State has been waiting for since 2010. For the Red Hawks, a win would make it nine on the season and give them a bowl victory to accompany their share of the NJAC championship with Christopher Newport.

The long wait for postseason football makes Friday a huge night for the program. So does the chance to play it at home. Fans who came out for homecoming or Senior Day have one more game to watch, and the Red Hawks have one more chance to build on an eight-win season up to this point.

Kickoff for the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday. Montclair State Athletics will post live coverage links and a full matchup preview later this week on its website.