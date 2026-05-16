Jim Kelly’s Role Leading Montclair State’s Inaugural Flag Football Team Goes Beyond the Field

After more than 20 years of coaching and a 2021 induction into the Essex County Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Jim Kelly did not need to take the head coaching job for the Montclair State University women’s flag football program in its inaugural season, but he chose to anyway.

That’s because women’s flag football means more to Kelly than just sports — it’s something that hits home for him, in a literal sense.

“I have two daughters in a household of three,” Kelly explained. “My daughters played volleyball, and they ran track… to see these young ladies that we see here at Montclair State creating history and trying to leave a legacy for other young ladies to follow in the future, that’s very important to me, especially as a father.”

Throughout his career, Kelly coached at several colleges and high schools, including as an assistant for Montclair State’s football team from 2005 to 2012.

The flag football program, however, is not just another roster to him.

Even before the team takes the field for its inaugural season, Kelly, a Montclair State alum, has already made an impact on his players’ personal lives, especially when wide receiver Rihanna Bueno suffered a gnarly injury in a collision with a teammate.

“Our relationship grew, obviously, when I went through my jaw injury,” said Bueno on her relationship with Kelly. “He was there for me, heavy — like, he would text me every day, made sure I’m good. Even after I got my wires out, he brought me mashed potatoes. He brought my family a little sweet treat.”

“I could talk about that man for hours…once he knows you, he treats you like family,” running back Emily Del Rosario said. “He’s interested in every single athlete. Emily the person, Emily the student, Emily mental, not just Emily the athlete, not just Emily the running back…he texts us every day with quotes to keep us going.”

Growing up in Nutley, New Jersey, Kelly was introduced to football as a child through his father, a multi-sport athlete. Now, Kelly looks to continue that legacy by paving the way for the next generation of athletes.

“My dad was my biggest influence,” said Kelly. “Unfortunately, he’s not here to see this today, but I know he’d be proud of me as far as what I’m doing with this sport.”

Kelly now hopes to be an influence for the women’s flag football team, a program he was hired to lead in spring 2025 — something the program’s catalyst, Sofia Del Grosso, had been hoping for.

After helping transform the flag football team from a club sport to an NCAA sport, Del Grosso knew the next step was to find the right head coach.

“He’s definitely a role model, he’ll text me whether that’s during season, during practice, I’ll always have Coach Kelly as someone I look up to,” Del Grosso said. “At first I did not think we were gonna get a coach…Coach Kelly, Coach (Lindsey) Cinque, [and] Coach (Don) Sellari were blessings in disguise.”

The Red Hawks placed first in the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) regular season standings before ultimately losing in the conference semifinal round. Kelly and Montclair State aren’t just focused on winning now — they’re building something that will last. The roster carries promise both on and off the field — and it starts with their head coach.