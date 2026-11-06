FOCUS: How Sports Betting Is Negatively Impacting Both the Game and the Youth

Every sports fan has noticed a slow but extremely loud trend in the sports media scene that has now taken over the entire landscape: sports betting.

Sports betting went from a niche — and mostly illegal — issue to arguably becoming more prominent and relevant than the sports themselves. Athletes, teams, and leagues are now all sponsored by various sports betting companies, as it has simply become a major part of sports culture.

The NFL takes on sponsorships with DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics; the NBA partners with DraftKings and FanDuel; and the MLB with BetMGM and Polymarket.

In almost every matchup, some form of betting advertising appears, whether on the court, on the sidelines, or in ads. What was once a small group of people looking to win money on games has become a worldwide phenomenon, as more and more people are putting money on matchups, and those being bet on are taking advantage of it.

Fans used to watch sports for two reasons: to watch their favorite teams win, or to watch their rival teams lose. Now, many sports watchers view games purely for financial reasons, since they often have bets placed on their outcomes. In a survey conducted by the Siena Research Institute in 2026, 52% of men ages 18-49 reported having opened a sports betting account.

Many believe the rise of sports betting has led to a decline in pure sports fandom, as many fans are no longer watching sports just to watch sports. This inevitable rise has been unavoidable, and the amount of people being influenced by it is concerning.

In 2026, ESPN revealed that Americans bet over $166 billion on sports betting in the past year, with New York being the top market. For comparison, a 2017 study published in JAMA Internal Medicine showed that only $4.9 billion was wagered on sports betting, showing a substantial increase of over 3000% over less than a decade.

On top of that, there’s an even more harmful factor that comes with sports gambling, which is addiction.

Only 0.5% to 1% of US adults meet the criteria for gambling addiction, but according to the National Council on Problem Gambling, 16% of online sports gamblers met those same criteria.

Many people who bet on sports ultimately become addicted to the idea of winning big, which ends up being costly for millions of Americans who simply don’t know how or when to stop.

Now, there’s an even bigger underlying factor behind the sports betting rise.

Recently, LeBron James and Lionel Messi partnered with Polymarket, and Giannis Antetokounmpo became a shareholder with Kalshi. Derek Jeter and Eli Manning are also partnered with Polymarket and act in their commercials. Although both may seem like standard sports betting partnerships, the companies are able to operate differently from traditional sportsbooks.

Both Kalshi and Polymarket operate as prediction markets and not traditional sportsbooks, allowing users as young as 18 to participate, depending on local restrictions. Sports betting was already an addiction issue when it was targeting older adults, but now brands are after an even more easily influenced group, and the biggest athletes in the world are promoting it.

Although sports gambling is something that, unfortunately, may never go away, there should certainly be restrictions on apps such as Kalshi and Polymarket to stop them from targeting young adults.

Given that online betting has not only changed the fandom behind sports, but has also been linked to gambling addiction, athletes and leagues should reconsider their sponsorships with these brands.

If sports betting continues to be marketed as much as it currently is in the United States, it will continue to affect the youth and future generations, and the problem should be stopped sooner rather than later.