Junior Breanna Craig helps Volleyball Sweep Nazareth In Three Sets

Montclair State University’s women’s volleyball team came out strong Saturday morning, sweeping Nazareth University 3-0 at Panzer Athletic Center.

The Red Hawks won 25-19, 25-22 and 25-17 to improve to 9-4 on the season. One of the players who helped Montclair State control the match was junior outside hitter Breanna Craig, who finished with eight kills. Craig said the team’s energy was one of the biggest reasons they were able to finish the match in three sets.

“I think it was just practice this past week,” Craig said. “I feel like Coach was instilling [energy] in us on the court. We’re good volleyball players; we know how to play the games, so, just high energy from the start to the end.” That energy was noticeable throughout the match as Montclair State continued to put pressure on Nazareth — the Red Hawks finished with 39 kills, 37 assists, and 49 digs.

Craig also had to adjust to Nazareth’s defense as the match went on. She finished with eight kills and said she was looking at the opposing block and back row to find open areas to attack. “I kind of saw the outside kind of not blocking anymore, so I had one hitter up,” Craig said. “It’s either pick a side, so I either go right or left.”

Nazareth’s libero was able to pick up some of Craig’s attacks, but she continued to change where she placed the ball. “If she picks it up, then I’ll go left, then I’ll go to the center and stuff like that,” Craig said. “It’s really just seeing the court, seeing how many hands you have in front of you and just adjusting there.”

Craig’s ability to adjust helped Montclair State stay in control, especially during the second set. Nazareth kept the score close, but the Red Hawks eventually won 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead.

Head coach Eduardo Stawinski said the team also made adjustments at the net during the match. After not recording many blocks for points in the first two sets, Montclair State finished with six blocks.

“I think we did a good job adjusting our block,” Stawinski said. “We didn’t block them all for a point in the first two sets, so we told them we didn’t really need to focus on that. And I think we ended up with six, so we did a better job at that.”

However, Stawinski said serving was an area in which the team still needs to improve. The Red Hawks had seven missed serves during the first two sets. “

We’re not serving as aggressive[ly] as early in the season,” Stawinski said. “We are making a lot of mistakes. The first two sets with seven missed serves, that’s way too much.”

Even with those mistakes, Montclair State was able to stay composed and hold onto its lead. The Red Hawks finished off the match with a 25-17 win in the third set. For Craig, keeping the energy high was important to making sure the team did not let Nazareth back into the match.

The win also gives Montclair State another strong performance as the team continues through its non-conference schedule and prepares for more NJAC competition. Stawinski said games like this are important because they give the team a chance to improve before conference play.

“All [of] the non-conference schedule is done in a way to prepare us for conference play,” Stawinski said. “All these teams are going to help us raise our level.”

With players like Breanna Craig continuing to make adjustments offensively and the team finding ways to stay composed, Montclair State will look to carry the momentum from Saturday’s sweep into their next match.