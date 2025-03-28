March Madness Sweet 16: Duke Outlasts Arizona in Battle of Star Players

NEWARK, N.J. – Thursday night’s Sweet 16 matchup between No. 4 seeded University of Arizona and No. 1 seeded Duke University was hyped up as a battle between two of college basketball’s titans.

The stars played as advertised.

Duke forward Cooper Flagg and the Blue Devils outlasted Arizona guard Caleb Love and the Wildcats, 100-93.

Flagg, who is widely expected to be the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, had what may have been his strongest performance to date. He finished with 30 points, shooting 9-19 from the field. Three of his buckets were three-pointers.

He said that the key to his stellar performance was staying committed to the game plan.

“I think [it was] playing with really good energy, trusting our game plan and trusting my teammates,” Flagg said. “They put me in some really good spots tonight. [Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer], as well, put me in some really good spots. I think it was just making the right play and just letting the game happen.”

Flagg credited his older teammates for keeping Duke composed all season.

“[Tonight’s win is] a testimony to some of the guys that [Scheyer] brought in,” Flagg said. “Those three older guys that have such wisdom and have been in some of these situations before and have so much game experience… They’ve meant so much in those moments of being poised and keeping our heads on straight.”

However, the Wildcats did not make it easy. The first half featured back-and-forth action, which continued until the late stages of the contest. When Duke scored, the Wildcats had a response.

Love also had a career day, finishing with 35 points, shooting 11-21 from the field and 5-11 from three. The senior kept Arizona in the game, often nailing contested shots over Blue Devil defenders.

Although Love excelled individually, the eye-catching numbers he put up were clearly not top of mind. After falling short in what is perhaps his final college basketball game, all he could think about were the people who helped him along in his basketball journey.

“I just want to thank each and every one of my teams and my coaching for sticking with me, as a person, first and foremost, because I went through a lot transferring from my other school, and they took me under their wing, and they accepted me for who I was.”

Love said that the bonds he formed with his teammates and coaches made him the person he is today.

“The points are good,” Love said. “But the relationships that I’ve built over the course of my career, especially at Arizona, – I give all my thanks to them.”

Scheyer credited his opponents for playing hard.

“I thought our guys made some big-time winning plays,” Scheyer said. “A lot of game pressure. They just wouldn’t go away, even with a 19-point [deficit]. No lead really felt safe with them. I thought our guys hit some clutch free throws, made just enough plays. It was hard to get stops for anything in this game, but that’s sometimes how it goes. I couldn’t be more proud.

Duke will play the No. 2 seeded University of Alabama on Saturday night. Scheyer said that his team is preparing for another high stakes NCAA Tournament Game.

“It’s a quick turnaround, so our focus tonight for us is go straight to the preparation,” Scheyer said. “But we’re going to enjoy this one, never take for granted going to an Elite Eight. That’s a special thing.”