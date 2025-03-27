March Madness Takes Over Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. – The pageantry, intensity and drama of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament has descended upon the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Four of the nation’s top teams have descended on Brick City, with only one advancing to the Final Four.

Game one pits the No. 2 seeded University of Alabama against No. 6 seeded Brigham Young University (BYU) in what may be the game of the weekend.

Both teams feature top 10 offenses, which means fans in attendance may be treated to a shootout on the hardwood.

BYU graduate guard Trevin Knell said that he is excited to take on another talented offense in the Sweet 16.

“[Alabama has] a really high-octane offense,” Knell said. “They have really dynamic guards that are really well-coached. I think it’s going to be fun to play a team from the [Southeastern Conference] and fun to play a team of that caliber.”

According to Knell, despite the high-caliber scoring of both teams, the game may come down to who can make stops late.

“We’ve been really focused on defensive strategies, defensive mindset – to try to slow them down,” Knell said. “But again, like we’re both one and two in offensive ratings right now, so it’s going to be definitely a high fast-paced game.”

For the Crimson Tide, several players have their roots in the Garden State.

Graduate center Clifford Omoruyi won a state title at Roselle Catholic High School before starting his college career at Rutgers. He joined Alabama this season and now makes his return to New Jersey.

Alabama redshirt freshman Naas Cunningham is also due for a homecoming. Although he played his high school ball in California, he hails from nearby West Orange, N.J.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats praised BYU forward Richie Saunders.

“Saunders has been playing really good basketball for the last month, month and a half,” Oats said. “I think double figures in 11 straight games and shooting over 50 percent from the field, 43 from three. Doesn’t miss much at the free-throw line. He’s obviously really good. He’s having a great tournament. We’re going to have to do a great job on him.”

He emphasized the need for his team to play hard on both sides of the ball.

“Our defense is going to have to be elite but our offense is going to have to be really good, too,” Oats said.

The back end of the doubleheader is a battle between two storied college basketball programs. No. 4 seeded University of Arizona will play No. 1 Duke University.

It is a rematch from Nov. 22, 2024, a contest that the Blue Devils took 69-55.

Much of the buzz around this game has been centered on the matchup between two star players: Arizona fifth-year guard Caleb Love and Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg.

Love said that the key to his success will be playing with confidence.

“I just think that me not being afraid of the moment and me trying to impose my will, kind of like St. Louis swagger to the game,” Love said. “I’m not afraid of anything, anybody. I think just me channeling that, my inner St. Louis in me.”

Flagg is highly regarded as the top prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft class. According to CBS Sports, he is projected to be the number one overall pick.

But today, his focus is squarely set on defeating the Wildcats and moving on to the next round.

“This is just something I dreamed about ever since I was a little kid,” Flagg said. “These are the moments that I imagined myself being in when I was in the driveway. It’s just a surreal feeling to be here in these moments and have these opportunities. I just feel really blessed.”

Flagg’s skill set has been compared to NBA Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird. He said that while he thinks of himself as his own player, he was flattered by the comparison.

“I grew up watching old Larry Bird videos, the ’85, ’86 Celtics team and their championship that year,” Flagg said. “Obviously, it’s really cool to hear people say that. He’s a legend, so it gives me a lot of confidence, and it’s just a big compliment.”

The winners of the Sweet 16 games move on to the Elite 8, which is scheduled to be played in Newark on Saturday.

Prudential Center is not the only place where basketball fans can take in March Madness. Special events are being held across the city to accommodate the thousands of fans that are expected to be in the area for the game.

An official tailgate called the “Fan Zone” will be held just outside of the arena. The nearby streets will be filled with music, food and activities for spectators.

The City of Newark launched the “Newark Fan Fest” mobile passport, which will help guide visitors to events, local landmarks, small businesses and watch parties.

From storied programs and dynamic players, the East Regional games seem to have it all. Now it’s time for the players to create the Madness.