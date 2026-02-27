Men’s Basketball Advances to Second-Straight NJAC Championship with Astounding Comeback Effort

On Wednesday night, the Montclair State University men’s basketball team defeated Rowan University in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) semifinal round with a score of 89-75.

It was an electrifying night at the Panzer Athletic Center as the Red Hawks looked to bounce back after being handed their first loss of the season against The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) in the final game of the regular season. The defeat dropped them to the number six Division III team in the nation after previously holding the number one ranking.

Earlier in the season, when Montclair State and Rowan faced off, the Red Hawks secured both wins. However, the battle between these two teams this time around was intense. During the first half, the Red Hawk offense executed key plays to take a 10-point lead, but Rowan did not give up. By the end of the first half, Montclair State and Rowan were tied at 42-42.

At the start of the second half, the message was clear for the Red Hawks: if they wanted to win, they had to pursue it.

“We have to go get it,” said sophomore forward Myles Primas.

In the second half, the Red Hawks fell behind by as many as 12 points. But the team started connecting. Slowly, Rowan’s comfortable lead and control of the game began to fade as the Red Hawks converted key three-pointers, steals and rebounds.

“In the first half, we didn’t want it,” said Primas. “They wanted it more than us. In the second half, we knew the expectation. We had to pursue and get what we wanted.”

Possibly one of the biggest factors in the game was the crowd environment.

Red Hawk fans packed the Panzer Athletic Center and created an electrifying atmosphere for their team, supporting them throughout the entire game.

“Incredible environment in Panzer tonight. Appreciate everyone coming out to support,” Red Hawks head coach Justin Potts said.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, the Montclair Red Hawks will once again battle TCNJ. Instead of an undefeated season being on the line, the NJAC Championship will be at stake.

The Red Hawks will look to move forward from their loss to TCNJ, though Primas made it clear they haven’t forgotten it.

“I want to get them back,” he said.

This will be a home game for the Red Hawks as they look to defend their home court and once again reclaim the NJAC championship.