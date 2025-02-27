Men’s Basketball Advances to the NJAC Final

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – In a sold out, electric atmosphere at Panzer Athletic Center, the Montclair State University Red Hawks tamed the Lions of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) with an 80-62 victory to advance to the NJAC finals for the first time since 2003.

After four straight losses in the semifinals dating back to 2021, the win marks the first time that the Red Hawks have reached the final since 2003.

Head coach Justin Potts addressed what the win means not only for the current members of the program, but for others who laid the foundation for the program’s success.

“It’s a credit to our guys,” Potts said. “There is a sign in my office that says we play for the ones that came before us. This program is a proud program with a lot of history to it and I think our guys represent the jersey the right way. A credit to the guys who laid the foundation for this group, so credit to Steve Breeman, Keyon Price. Those guys that came before this group to set the standard and these guys came through tonight.”

The opening half was a tale of missed opportunities for both teams. After a dunk from TCNJ’s Matthew Solomon to start the game and a quick 9-0 run from senior Mike Jackson and junior Jacob Morales, both high-powered offenses, Montclair State (85.5 PPG) and TCNJ (81.5 PPG) struggled to find their rhythm.

Morales highlighted how nerves played a role in the slow start for the Red Hawks.

“I mean, the first half, we were a little nervous,” Morales said. “Big game, you know, we came out a little tight.”

After both teams exchanged mini runs back and forth, TCNJ briefly took a 32-29 lead thanks to a dunk from Matthew Okorie. After a layup from Morales gave Montclair a 36-34 lead, the Red Hawks fouled TCNJ with just seconds left on the clock to give the Lions a chance to tie the game going into the half – which they did.

“[TCNJ] controlled the tempo and pace of the game in the first half,” Potts said. “We fouled too much in the first half, that slowed the game down, so it was really about playing without fouling and getting the pace going up and down a little bit more to our liking.”

The message of playing with more pace and without fouling was received as the Red Hawks came out surging to start the second half with a 9-2 run to take a 45-38 lead.

Despite TCNJ battling to keep pace, it was the Red Hawks’ defensive intensity, combined with their relentless offensive rebounding that was ultimately too much for the Lions to overcome.

As the final minutes approached, freshman forward Myles Primas and graduate guard Kieran Flanagan put the final nail in the coffin.

Flanagan drilled a clutch three with 3:25 left, making it 70-56, while Primas capped a spectacular second-half performance with a thunderous dunk to make it 75-58, which ultimately would be the dagger.

Morales led the way for the Red Hawks, finishing with 30 points on an extremely efficient 12-13 from the field and six rebounds, while Flanagan contributed 12 points and 10 assists for a well-earned double-double.

Morales’ 30 points marked his fourth consecutive game scoring over 25 points and seventh overall on the season. Coach Potts acknowledged Morales’ stellar play after the game.

“He’s playing at a really high level, he spends a lot of time in here with [Associate Head Coach Sean Rossi] working on his game,” Potts said. “He gets a lot of film in, so you know. You see the amount of hours he puts into it. It’s no surprise how well he plays in big games and big moments.”

Morales and the rest of the Red Hawks will look to remain hot as they host the second seeded Ramapo Roadrunners in the NJAC Finals, a team that has bested the Red Hawks in each of their previous two matchups this season.

Coach Potts highlighted what the Red Hawks will need to do in order to win.

“I think the team that plays more consistently on Friday night and kind of dominates the style of the game wins,” Potts said. “For us, we’ll have to get it going up and down a little bit more than we did the last two times we played them, if we get a chance to do that it gives us a better chance to win.”

After years of disappointment in the semifinals, the Red Hawks will look to break through and capture their first NJAC Championship since the tournament’s inaugural year in 2003.

The final will take place Friday at Panzer. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.