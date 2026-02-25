Men’s Basketball Heads into NJAC Tournament, Looking to Answer Adversity’s Call

When the Montclair State University men’s basketball team takes the floor today in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) semifinal round, all eyes will be focused on its response in the face of adversity.

The team lost its first game of the 2025-2026 campaign in its regular-season finale against The College of New Jersey (TCNJ).

“Tough NJAC battle tonight on the road in a great environment,” said Red Hawks head coach Justin Potts. “Credit to TCNJ, I thought they played great. Time to get back to work and prepare for the NJAC Tournament next week.”

The loss came exactly one week after the Red Hawks claimed the regular-season NJAC Championship on their home floor, in a fitting first outing since being ranked first in the nation. Montclair State’s 24 consecutive wins to begin the season tied Rowan University in 1994 for the second-longest win streak in NJAC men’s basketball history.

The Red Hawks have dropped to number six in the national poll, but after three games at the top, the program felt proud of its accomplishment.

“Being the number one team in the country is—it’s pretty crazy,” said senior Jacob Morales after Feb. 11’s victory over New Jersey City University (NJCU). “It’s something that we never really thought was possible. I mean, we work really hard, and we try to do that, but the fact that it’s actually real is really cool and humbling for us.”

“I was just happy for the program, happy for our guys,” Potts said. “Try not to look too much into it as a coach, obviously, but I think we’ve played our way into it. So, it’s something you’ve got to accept and talk about a little bit. But like I said, mostly for our guys, the amount of work they put in, the amount of effort they put in, and for the alums of the program, the pride that they can have in it.”

Morales highlighted the hardware brought home by the program after the NJAC announced its yearly award recipients. He became the third Red Hawk ever to receive the Pony Wilson Player of the Year award, adding to his trophy case along with an all-NJAC First Team selection. Montclair State was also awarded NJAC Coaching Staff of the Year for the second consecutive time.

But the Red Hawks are looking for something bigger. When the program reached the top of the Division III rankings for the first time in its history. Players were aiming for the moon.

“First is to win the regular season,” said senior forward Kunga Tsering. “Then to win the NJAC playoffs, win an NJAC Championship. Then go for the national title.”

That was until the team was upset by TCNJ. A percentage of the 1600 on hand in Ewing stormed the court, as the dejected Red Hawks walked to the locker room. The loss strips away any feeling of invincibility. Now, as Montclair State returns home for the NJAC semifinal, the response to adversity will underscore the story, regardless of the outcome.

The Red Hawks defeated the incoming Rowan Profs twice during the regular season by a combined 26 points. The team scored 100 and 99 points respectively in their winning efforts.

“They’ve got talent,” Potts said of Rowan after defeating them on Nov. 25. “Eric [Brennan, Profs head coach] does a good job. So it was really more about taking care of our stuff ourselves and being ready to play and not really look at their record. You know, it’s too good a program. They’ve been too successful.”

That quote came after handing Rowan its sixth straight loss to begin the season. The Profs lost the next two to fall to a stunning 0-8 start. Since that point, the team has turned a corner, sliding its way into the NJAC tournament despite dropping its final three games. After upsetting NJCU on the road in the quarterfinal, Rowan may have an opportunity to roll with momentum.

Even after being swept in the season series, Rowan, led by all-NJAC Second Team selection Taz Cantey, along with honorable mentions Khalil Baker and Brycen Williams, has a team capable of competing. The trio led the Profs to the second-highest field goal percentage in the conference, trailing only Montclair State.

The main concern regards their defensive efforts, allowing more points than any other NJAC team this season.

The Red Hawks are known for falling back on a one-game-at-a-time mentality. It is what propelled the team to a nearly perfect regular season. After suffering its first blemish, Montclair State has an opportunity to answer. And with a win, the potential exists for a chance at redemption with TCNJ for the NJAC Championship.

And though the program would enjoy a shot to right its previous wrongs, it must first focus on the task at hand.

Montclair State will play Rowan today at 7 p.m., with the winner advancing to the NJAC tournament final.