Men’s Basketball Left Stunned After First-Round Defeat in NCAA Tournament

The Montclair State University men’s basketball team’s season came crashing down on its home floor Friday night as it was upset by the University of Maine at Farmington 96-84 in the first round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.

The Beavers traveled to the hosting Red Hawks for the opening weekend of the tournament, with the winner set to play Yeshiva University.

“They were prepared. They definitely wanted to win,” said Montclair State head coach Justin Potts of the victorious Maine-Farmington. “They made big plays in big moments, and that’s what March comes down to a lot of times.”

A shootout was expected from the get-go, with both programs ranked amongst the top 20 in the nation in scoring. But after a 39-point first half, ending with the Beavers trailing by five, the visitors exploded out of the intermission. Five players reached double figures as Maine-Farmington outpaced a typically high-powered Red Hawk attack.

“I think our biggest strength is our depth of scoring,” said Beavers head coach Quinn Newton. “We played seven guys, and every single one can put the ball in the hoop in different ways, whether it’s off the bounce, catch and shoot. It starts from day one, trusting these guys in big situations.”

The game featured the nation’s leading rebounder in Maine-Farmington’s Jason Reynolds. Facing an undersized Red Hawk team, the junior forward exceeded expectations, pulling down 21 boards and pouring in a team-high 25 points.

“Credit to all my teammates,” said Reynolds. “I mean, they helped me [with] boxing out and getting rebounds as well. And then just swinging the rock, and just finding the great shot at the end of the day, right? We try to hunt for the best shots all the time. And I have to give big credit to my guys for that.”

For Montclair State, the loss means the end of a season that saw unprecedented highs. The Red Hawks set a program record for wins and achieved the first number-one national ranking in the program’s 97-year history.

Despite an earlier-than-expected exit, the team’s peaks are lingering in the minds of players.

“We accomplished a lot,” said senior forward Jacob Morales. “Obviously, not as much as we hoped. But the fact that we were the number one team in the country, put the program on the map… most importantly, I think we were just together the whole year. I think this group was just really tight, and that’s the thing I want to look back on the most. I’ve got friends for life, you know. But it’s definitely disappointing the way it ended.”

Morales’s collegiate career is over. This season’s New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Player of the Year fought to the end, leading the game with 26 points and leading his team with seven rebounds. After transferring into Montclair State as a junior, Morales reflected on the program’s significance in his life.

“This place changed my life,” Morales said. “They gave me a chance, an opportunity, which is all I was really looking for. I can’t say enough about this place. If you put everything you’ve got into this program, it’s gonna pay back. I keep saying it, but better man, better basketball player, I mean, it’s been completely life-changing.”

Sophomore guard Kabrien Goss still has time. He plans on using this loss to move forward toward greater success.

“Losses always hurt,” said Goss. “But in the grand scheme of things, you don’t want to look at losses as losses; you want to look at them as lessons. So, it’s back to the drawing board. Always look back and notice the great moments, what made us good, notice what we need to improve on, and just go from there.”

Euphoria and anguish always stand opposite one another in March. Only one of the sixty-four teams in the field will end on a high note. As the magic dust wears off on a tremendously successful 2025-2026 campaign, Montclair State’s head coach was candid in his final message to the team.

“What this group did for this place is remarkable,” said Potts. “We played our worst basketball at the wrong time. You know? I think the message is, we always say it’s about the people, and these guys are unbelievable. My ultimate belief is this isn’t about basketball. This is about people, and you’ve got to build people. And as I’m teaching them, they’re making me a better coach, and they’re making me a better father, which ultimately all goes hand in hand. But what I’m most proud of is these guys.