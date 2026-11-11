Men’s Basketball Looks to Overcome Last Year’s Postseason Losses as 2026-27 Season Gets Underway

Last year, Montclair State University’s men’s basketball team spent multiple weeks at the top of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III rankings. Now, they’re prepared to make up for last year’s New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship loss as the 2026-27 season is set to begin.

That said, the Red Hawks have already faced several obstacles before the start of this year.

Montclair State returns with only two starters from last season, as star player Jacob Morales and key defender Christian Cevis played through their senior years, and starting point guard Kabrien Goss entered the transfer portal.

Both Cristian Nicholson and Myles Primas return as the team’s leading starters, and they will be joined by a crew of transfers, freshmen, and returning contributors.

The Red Hawks will welcome junior guard Keith Allen from Brookdale Community College, who averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game in the 2025-26 season.

They will also be joined by senior guard Keith Mency, a perimeter shooter from Westfield State University who averaged 41.2 percent from the three-point line last season.

On top of that, the Red Hawks looked to find a transfer from a conference rival, and did just that, bringing in junior forward Jahmyr Payoute from Stockton University. Payoute averaged 5.3 rebounds in the 2025-26 season and helped bring the Ospreys to the NJAC semi-finals.

Last season, Montclair State finished the regular season with a historic 25-1 record, breaking the program record for wins in a season.

However, the Red Hawks were unable to capture the NJAC Championship, suffering a heartbreaking 83-81 loss to The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Lions in the finals, the same team that handed Montclair State its lone regular-season defeat.

“What you want is the guys to have the experience to cut a net down and win a championship,” said head coach Justin Potts. “We had guys in the program last year, but you have a whole new group of guys, and you want them to experience that.”

Though they lost the NJAC Championship to TCNJ, the Red Hawks still found themselves with an at-large bid for the NCAA DIII Championship Tournament as a host team. Montclair State was then shockingly eliminated in the first round of the tournament, losing to the University of Maine at Farmington, 96-84.

Despite the loss, Potts looked back on the season in a positive fashion, spinning a crushing end to the season into an outlook greater than basketball.

“We played our worst basketball at the wrong time, you know? I think the message is, we always say it’s about the people, and these guys are unbelievable,” said Potts. “My ultimate belief is this isn’t about basketball. This is about people, and you’ve got to build people. And as I’m teaching them, they’re making me a better coach, and they’re making me a better father, which ultimately all goes hand in hand. But what I’m most proud of is these guys.”

Now, Montclair State will look to avenge their losses from last season as the Red Hawks attempt to top last year’s results.

Montclair State will open the regular season on Friday, Nov. 6, against the University of Hartford, hoping to take the lessons it learned from last season’s losses and turn them into March success.