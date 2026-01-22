Men’s Basketball Makes Program History with Nail-Biting Victories Over Conference Rivals

MONTCLAIR, NJ – On Jan. 14, the Montclair State men’s basketball team made history, defeating The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Lions in a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) matchup to improve their undefeated season to 15-0. This win, the second of consecutive dramatic triumphs, topped a program record for consecutive victories and the best start in team history.

Montclair State’s undefeated season was in jeopardy in the first half of a Jan. 10 matchup with Stockton. The Ospreys comfortably boxed the Red Hawks out with a visible size advantage, leading to more scoring opportunities inside. Meanwhile, Montclair State was struggling to put the ball in the basket, hitting just 14 of 34 attempted shots and trailed 47-42 at halftime.

The Red Hawks were unable to garner momentum early in the second, down 72-59 with just over 11 minutes left.

However, Montclair State surged late due to consecutive baskets from Ahmad Robertson, Myles Primas and Jacob Morales. With just 15 seconds remaining, the Stockton lead was cut down to two. A forced foul by the Red Hawks sent Stockton’s Justin Harper to the free throw line, who extended the lead to four.

Chasing from behind, the Red Hawks faced a desperate final grasp.

“Every day you walk in, be the best you can be, try to be [better than] you yesterday,” said sophomore Kabrien Goss on the Red Hawks’ mentality to overcome adversity.

Montclair State looked to none other than star player Jacob Morales to hit the clutch three, which is exactly what he did off a pass from Ahmad Robertson to cut the lead to just one. Four seconds left.

Down 92-91, Montclair State looked to foul when Stockton put the ball in play immediately. That changed when Kabrien Goss stole the inbound pass to give his team a chance to win the game.

“At the end of the day, we were trying to play defense, honestly. We just didn’t want to get the ball in,” said Goss. “We practice that every day in practice. I was just in the right spot at the right time.”

On instinct, Goss took the corner three in an attempt to pull off a stunning comeback. What happened next put the Red Hawks on ESPN’s SportsCenter, with Goss’s last-second prayer falling through the hoop to complete the rally, stealing a 94-92 win from Stockton.

Sunday morning’s SportsCenter Top 10 featured the unforgettable moment to keep Montclair State undefeated. Goss made just two of his 15 shots before the game-winner.

“First of all, the close games are exhilarating,” said Goss. “Winning college basketball games is hard and any night you get to do it, you want to celebrate. I guess it’s just a testament to how locked in we are together to keep playing Montclair State basketball as far as it goes.”

The Red Hawks set out for program history on Jan. 14, but had to face adversity once again against a familiar foe in TCNJ. After the Lions scorched their way to a three-point halftime lead, Montclair State, known for its high scoring, had to instead turn its focus to defensive efforts.

TCNJ shot 56 percent from the floor in the first half. Everyone in the Red Hawks’ locker room knew the number.

“I had talked at halftime,” said Montclair State head coach Justin Potts. “They were 56 [percent] in the first. We said, try to get it into the mid-forties. And I thought that would help us.

“Halftime, we got ripped for them shooting 56 percent,” Goss said. “So we all knew coming out second half, we really had to dig down deep.”

The Lions were forced into uncomfortable shots and situations throughout the remainder of the game. A 37 percent split and 10 turnovers from standout TCNJ guard Nick Koch left the door open for the Red Hawks. After nabbing a 56-54 lead with eight minutes left, Montclair State never trailed again, winning 76-72 to start the season 15-0 for the first time in program history.

Despite achieving the mark in close fashion once again, Potts appeared amused following the victory.

“I just thought both teams, Stockton and TCNJ, brought the fight to us in certain situations,” said Potts. “I think any time your guys can execute under duress is important, because you’re going to need it at certain times of the year… It’s a really fun team to coach, and I’ve got the best seat in Panzer, even though I don’t sit.”

After another relentless effort on Jan. 17 against Kean, Montclair State now sits at 16-0, adding to its record and continuing its surge in the national poll. The eighth-ranked Red Hawks are one of four remaining NCAA Division III teams without a loss.