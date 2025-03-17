Men’s Basketball Rolls Past Utica University in NCAA First Round

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – Welcome to March, and welcome to history personified in Panzer Athletic Center.

On a historic night for Montclair State University, the men’s basketball team earned their first-ever home NCAA Division III tournament win, defeating Utica College 79-57 in a dominant fashion.

Unaware of the outstanding achievement, graduate guard Kieran Flanagan reflected on what the win meant to him and the school.

“I did not know that, but it’s great in an atmosphere like this where we have all the support from fans, family and students,” Flanagan said. “They always support us, so it’s awesome for the school,”

Subsequently, Flanagan acknowledged those who came before him who helped pave the way to success.

“Everyone who came before us who have given their all wore these jerseys,” Flanagan said. “Maybe they haven’t achieved the results, but they have helped us push forward to this day.”

Both teams entered the contest boasting high-powered offenses, yet the first half told a different story. The Red Hawks, known for their fast-paced, run-and-gun style of basketball coupled with sheer defensive tenacity, looked a little sluggish early on.

Additionally, foul trouble for the Red Hawks would slow the game’s overall pace down and allow the Pioneers seven easy points from the charity stripe.

However, a jolt of energy burst through the arena late in the half after the Red Hawks connected on three consecutive three-pointers: two by 1st team all New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) junior forward Jacob Morales and one by 2nd team All-NJAC senior guard Mike Jackson to give the Red Hawks their first lead since the opening seconds of the game.

Aside from the quick burst, Montclair State struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 6-21 from three, while Utica shot even worse at 3-10.

Despite the offensive struggles, the game remained a back-and-forth affair, featuring seven ties and four lead changes. At the end, Montclair State clung to a narrow 33-32 lead behind Morales’ 15 points at halftime.

The second half, however, was a completely different story. Reminiscent of the NJAC championship game against Ramapo, the Red Hawks came out blazing.

After a quick basket by Pioneer guard Hagen Foley, the Red Hawks scored 14 unanswered, seizing control of the game.

After a three-pointer by Jackson pushed the lead to 43-34, a layup from senior forward Quantavious Rogers extended the lead to double digits. The Pioneers fought back, cutting the deficit to six after a pair of Liam Teague free throws, but Montclair’s relentless effort on the glass proved insurmountable.

The Red Hawks dominated the rebounding battle, securing a staggering 15-1 edge on the offensive boards. This led to 14 second-chance points to just two for the Pioneers.

As the second half wore on, you could feel the physicality and energy seemingly overwhelming the Pioneers, who committed 12 turnovers after doing a relatively good job of taking care of the ball in the first.

Head coach Justin Potts said that the team played more connected and active coming out of the locker room.

“I thought we were better connected in the press when the ball was going through the net,” Potts said. “They don’t play a lot of guys, so I thought we kind of felt like we could wear them down eventually. I also thought you guys did a better job of being active in the first half. In the first half I think we had nine deflections and in the second half we had 18 so we had so that kind of flipped there and we could be more active in the pressure.”

Coach Potts also alluded to Kieran Flanagan being the team’s heartbeat and providing the necessary spark.

“We go as [Flanagan] goes; he is our heartbeat, and he has been here for five years and started every game of his career,” said coach Potts. “He provided a spark in that second half, and I think the guys fed off that.”

Flanagan indeed provided the spark, as he finished the contest with his second consecutive double-double. Whether it is diving for loose balls or creating havoc on defense, Flanagan was the match to light a fire on the Red Hawks’ team.

Alongside Flanagan, Mike Jackson showed up to the party in the second half. After a slow start, Jackson erupted in the second half, pouring in 17 of his 20 total points to lead the offensive charge, knocking down three triples to keep the Red Hawks ahead.

The final nail in the coffin came with just over two minutes remaining after an emphatic dunk from freshman forward Myles Primas. His jam off an offensive rebound and assist from NJAC rookie of the year Kabrien Goss pushed the lead to 20, sealing the victory for the Red Hawks to the tune of 79-61.