Men’s Basketball Soars To Seventh Straight Win

The Montclair State University men’s basketball team is a wagon going into the final stretch of the regular season.

After an 89-74 win against the Rutgers-Camden Scarlet Raptors on Saturday, the Red Hawks extended their win streak to seven straight.

Montclair State were able to control the game in both halves and set the tone early. The Red Hawks took a 6-0 lead to begin the game. They established the three-point shot right away, and finished the game with 13 threes made. Senior guard Mike Jackson led the way with 27 points, a major bounce-back game after his five-point game earlier that week.

Junior forward Jacob Morales kept the foot on the gas as well with a 19 points performance, finishing his week with 59 total points through two games.

Both Jackson and Morales turned up big once again in terms of point totals, but they weren’t the only ones. Graduate guard and team captain Kieran Flanagan and junior guard Christian Cevis were the other two players in double figures.

Flanagan had only good things to say about the Red Hawks’ seventh straight win.

“We found our chemistry,” Flanegan said. “We bought into our roles and what the coaching staff tells us every day, now we just have to go out there and execute.”

Montclair State ended the half with their heads held high, up by 19. When the game felt like it was out of reach, Rutgers-Camden came out of the gate in the second half with a purpose.

Standout players from the Scarlet Raptors include junior forward Cameron Downs, who finished the game with 22 points, scoring nearly all of them in the second half. Sophomore guard Lamar Davis ended with 15 points as the second-largest contributor. Regardless of these two stellar performances, it wasn’t enough to take down the Red Hawks.

Cassels explained that the Red Hawks needed to maintain their composure throughout the second half.

“We kind of got lost mentally [in the second half] because we had such a big lead,” Cassels said. “We tend to do that a few times, but we have to continue to lock in and put our foot to the petal.”

Although Rutgers Camden slowly crept back in the second half, they didn’t get within 12 points of Montclair State. By the midway point of the second half, the Red Hawks officially pulled away. Coach Justin Potts was able to empty out the bench and switch up the group on the floor.

The win was a team effort. Players such as freshman guard Kabrien Goss rose to the occasion, with five steals. Freshman forward Myles Primas had his fair share of big plays as well, dunking twice, bringing the Panzer crowd to their feet.

This dominant win marks the Red Hawks’ 8th straight win against Rutgers-Camden. They now sit tied at first in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) with Stockton. Both are sitting with 15-5 overall record, and are 10-3 in conference play.

“All these teams in the NJAC, they compete,” said Flanagan. “They’re never going to go away, so we just have to keep the same energy.”

Montclair State’s next challenge is on Wednesday on the road vs the Ramapo Road Runners. They have proved time and time again that they can be in the running for an NJAC title this season.