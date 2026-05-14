Men’s Lacrosse Ends Independent Season, Begins on New Journey with NJAC

With no conference to call home, the Montclair State University men’s lacrosse team demanded the attention of many this season. After two straight seasons of being under 10 wins, Montclair State Men’s Lacrosse has finally reached the double-digit win mark for the first time since the 2023 season, finishing at 12-3. This year, they did it with no conference affiliation after three seasons with the Coastal Lacrosse Conference (CLC).

The transition to playing without a conference brought significant change. For head coach Matt Poskay, it meant building a schedule entirely on his own.

“It is a little harder, especially on me personally, to fill that schedule,” Poskay said of coaching without a conference. “For this time of year, the conference usually gives you a schedule, and you just fill out the rest. But I had to do it all on my own.”

The shift was not just for Poskay and his staff, but also an adjustment on the field for the players.

“It’s definitely been different,” said midfielder Carter Finnen. “Before, we knew we were working toward conference games at the end. Now it feels like every game is a playoff game, because we have to earn our postseason. Nothing is guaranteed.”

Despite the challenge this season in becoming independent, the team thrived this year and has found success throughout the regular season. The Red Hawks won the first eight games this season. While playing for winning results throughout the season, Montclair State was also looking to build for seasons to come.

“I think from the start, it was about building for the future,” Finnen said. “When I walked in here in September and January with the mentality that we are going to go 15-0, we are going to win every game, we are going to go into the tournament, we are going to win a championship. But really, what it comes down to, especially after last year, is that we are building for the next year and the next year.”

The early part of the season was not without obstacles. Winter weather disrupted practices, and some games were canceled or postponed. The schedule was especially demanding in March, with 10 games packed into the month.

“Our March was pretty insane,” Poskay continued. “The weather in February wasn’t ideal, but our guys came ready to work, whether it was snowing, raining, freezing, or we had to practice inside. They came ready to work and rewarded themselves with getting some ‘Ws’ early in the year.”

Players also pushed through tough conditions.

“We had a lot of cold mornings in the fall and spring, with snow and delays,” said goalkeeper Nicholi Halse. “Practice times weren’t always ideal. But at the end of the day, it shows how gritty this team is.”

After this season, the Red Hawks will no longer be independent, as they will find a more permanent home next season. Montclair State will join the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) along with Kean University, Stockton University, and SUNY New Paltz, with two other schools joining the conference turning heads. Two programs from two different parts of the country will also join the NJAC next season: Centenary College of Louisiana and Colorado College.

Centenary College (LA) has played in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference (HCAC) since the 2022 season. Since then, the Gents have a record of 22-38. They collected 10 of those wins this season.

Colorado College has played as an independent since 2023. Before that, it had been a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC). Since 2023, the Tigers have a record of 34-21.

Montclair State looks to have found a permanent home in the NJAC Conference after bouncing around from different conferences. The coaches and players seem to be optimistic about the move.

“It obviously gets us into a conference, and that helps something at the end of the year to play for a conference championship,” said Poskay. “It gets us honed in, we have always been an affiliate of another conference, and kinda getting bounced around a little bit. We are solidified and know we are okay.”

The players and coaches believe the travel will be an interesting and unique opportunity, given that teams are from multiple states away.

“Personally, I think it’s very interesting,” Halse stated. “I think it gives us a chance to travel, and overall just grow the game of lacrosse. I think that’s the best part about it. Plus, we get to travel. It’s always a plus for us.”

Lacrosse is a fast-growing sport in the United States. This is an opportunity that hopes to grow the game by spreading a conference into different states. Finnen shared his thoughts on the opportunity.

“I think it will be cool for them to go down to Louisiana and to Colorado and see them come over here,” Finnen said. “There was a team from Texas that came up here a couple years ago, and it was cool to play them and cool to talk about and see how much the game is growing in other areas.”