Men’s Soccer Advances to NJAC Championship with Dominant Win Over Rutgers-Newark

Montclair State University men’s soccer is one win away from a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) championship after delivering another emphatic performance when it mattered most.

The nation’s ninth-ranked Red Hawks defeated Rutgers University-Newark 4-0 Tuesday night at MSU Soccer Park, punching their ticket to the 2026 NJAC final for the first time since 2023.

The opening half was a physical battle, with both teams struggling to find their offensive rhythm. Montclair State and Rutgers-Newark traded possessions as the intensity grew, with neither side willing to give the other much room to operate.

The Red Hawks began to generate more pressure as the half progressed, creating opportunities off set pieces and forcing the Scarlet Raiders to defend deep in their own territory. After coming close on a corner kick, Montclair State finally broke through when star sophomore forward Tomas Monteiro won possession over his defender and buried a right-footed shot past the keeper from just inside the box, taking a 1-0 lead into halftime.

The goal was Monteiro’s 15th of the year, an NJAC high. That would only be the beginning of his terrific performance.

Coming out of the break, the Red Hawks would ride momentum, ultimately picking up where they left off to extend their advantage. Senior midfielder Josh Virgil settled a beautiful ball from junior forward Kevin Contreras and sprung to the near post, ripping a laser beam past the goalkeeper’s outstretched arms.

Virgil’s goal gave Montclair State some much-needed breathing room and a 2-0 lead; however, the senior midfielder was far from finished. He later delivered a cross into the box that found Monteiro for his second goal of the game and gave the Red Hawks a commanding 3-0 lead.

“I think the last couple of games we have been in a little bit of a slump,” said head coach Todd Tumelty on the Montclair State attack. “We’ve been getting serviced into the box, and we haven’t been able to finish. So, it was nice to get some good services and be able to put the ball into the back of the net.”

Montclair State continued to apply pressure, and freshman forward Robby Dasler provided another quality service into the box that found junior midfielder Logan Neno for the fourth goal of the night. With a four-goal cushion already in hand, the Red Hawks put the finishing touches on a convincing semifinal performance.

Defensively, Montclair State remained disciplined, staying focused on the game with ample noise coming from the stands. Sophomore goalkeeper Pierre Soumeillant recorded his seventh clean sheet of the year as the Red Hawks held the Scarlet Raiders without a shot on goal.

“I think going forward, we’re hard to deal with,” said Tumetly. “I’m pleased with the way we hit the stride here, and I think we can just keep it going on Friday night.”

Montclair State will now have the chance to finish its impressive season with a conference title as it welcomes Rowan University to MSU Soccer Park this Friday. The Red Hawks’ last NJAC championship appearance was in 2023, when they defeated Rowan 4-2 on home turf. They will once again look to repeat history, with a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament berth at stake.