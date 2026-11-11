Men’s Soccer Aims for NCAA Tournament Run After Grueling Conference Championship Loss

Montclair State University men’s soccer fell one kick short in a memorable New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Championship match, losing to Rowan University in penalty kicks.

Now, a week of refocusing stands before the Red Hawks. They will play again, hosting a portion of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament’s opening weekend, just seven days after suffering a crushing defeat on the same pitch.

It is easy to theorize about leaving Nov. 6 in the past. After all, the Red Hawks were essentially locked into a national tournament appearance, even chosen as one of 16 host teams despite the loss to Rowan. But for Montclair State players and fans, Friday night left an emptiness that may take more than seven days to refill.

The 2026 Men’s Soccer NJAC Championship was a scene. Years of rivalry, a chaotic 2-2 draw in the teams’ regular-season meeting, a return to glory, and a three-peat on the line had already built up the match and its anticipation.

The day’s steady downpour continued into the seven o’clock kickoff, and for much of the opening half. Montclair State’s explosive attack took the reins first, parlaying two beautiful passes from Jake Winchock and Josh Virgil into a tap-in goal for streaking Tomas Monteiro. His 17th goal of the season came in the 17th minute, giving the Red Hawks an early lead just days after the sophomore was named NJAC Offensive Player of the Year.

Monteiro’s goal opened up a flurry of offense over the following nine minutes. Rowan’s Tanner Grozinski found space near the edge of the box and ripped one into the back of the net in the 24th minute. But less than two minutes later, Winchock found Virgil again. This time, he did not pass it up, instead beating the keeper with a shot to reclaim the lead.

Despite both teams trading chances late in the half, the scoring was halted. At the midpoint of the second half, things had almost gotten too quiet. That is when Rowan served in a corner kick the Red Hawks could not corral. A scramble ended with a point-blank shot from Carill Asanji to equalize, 2-2.

Montclair State and Rowan finished full time level, just as they did on October 14. After another 20 minutes of play, even extra time was not enough to settle the score between rival NJAC juggernauts. Extra time was not without incident, as a Monteiro header rattled the crossbar off a late Red Hawk corner. As rain trickled from the skies once more, the conference title game went to penalty kicks.

“We brought, I think, our best game,” said junior defender Sebastian Lapczynski. “We played very well. Once it gets to PKs, it’s a whole new game. It’s 50-50.”

Rowan’s Evan Vilaboy kicked first and scored first. Lapczynski, Montclair State’s penalty specialist, delivered a stutter-step shot that beat the Profs replacement keeper, C.J. Norton. It was only Norton’s fourth appearance of the entire season, entering the conference championship match with the sole purpose of netminding penalty kicks.

The first seven kicks hit the back of the net. But Rowan had the title within reach after senior Max Perry’s shot ran off-target in the fourth round. With the NJAC in balance, Montclair State goalkeeper Pierre Soumeillant made a diving save to extend the game, erupting MSU Soccer Park. Junior Thomas Pugliese converted for the Red Hawks to send penalty kicks into an additional round.

Rowan then scored to keep the pressure on. Virgil stepped to the penalty spot for Montclair State, but was stonewalled by Norton with a dive to his right. Game over.

As the Profs raced around the pitch, a defeated Red Hawk team looked as such. Their largest rivals lifted the trophy in enemy territory, making it three consecutive NJAC titles for Rowan men’s soccer. They have not relinquished the crown since they lost to Montclair State in the 2023 NJAC Championship.

“I think [the] guys battled hard, and it was a good game back and forth,” said Montclair State head coach Todd Tumelty. “Not easy when you go to penalty kicks, so… someone has to win, right?”

Three days following the defeat, Montclair State was chosen as a host team in the 2026 NCAA Tournament first and second rounds. The Red Hawks will play Southern Virginia University on Friday, Nov. 13 at 4:00 p.m. SUNY Cortland and Christopher Newport University will play later that evening, with the winners set to face off in the Round of 32 on Saturday.

And so, the NJAC season is no more. Montclair State exits the conference slate as runners-up and enters the national landscape as one of 64. Last week, the Red Hawks were ranked ninth in all of Division III. They have the infrastructure to make a long run, only if they can overcome a potentially season-defining defeat.

“I think Rowan’s a very good team. I think we’re a very good team,” said Tumelty. “It was a good season so far, so hopefully we can make some noise in the NCAA tournament.”

“It’s a tough one,” said Lapczynski. “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s not over. We’ve got a long road to go. We gotta put this one past us. We have a big week of training. We’re gonna go in very hard. And then it’s just gonna be one game at a time. And hopefully we’ll keep playing for a couple more weeks now.”