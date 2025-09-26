Men’s Soccer Digs Deep to Steal Late Win Over Vassar in Fifth Straight Shutout

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the match appeared headed for a draw before a late penalty kick gave the Red Hawks a momentous victory.

It’s not over ‘til it’s over, and the men’s soccer team certainly proved that last Saturday night in a gritty 1-0 victory over Vassar College. Yet to lose a game this year, the Red Hawks felt the pressure as they took the field against the Brewers.

Both teams were held scoreless in the first half as the two fought tooth and nail for possession. Through ruthless tackles and quick, fluid passes, the athletes set the tone early that they would not be pushed around. After 45 minutes of back-and-forth action between the two teams, a combined 10 shots and an empty scoreboard, Montclair State knew they had to make a stronger impact in the second.

“I think, second half, we really stepped up another gear,” sophomore defender Sebastian Lapczynski said. “[In the] first half, we were defending a little bit more than I would like. I think we stepped off really well, had a lot of great chances, could have put a lot away.”

It wasn’t until the 87th minute that Lapczynski had a shot to give the Red Hawks the lead. With seven minutes to spare, freshman midfielder Jake Winchock hammered the ball toward the goal, but it quickly got deflected off the hand of a Vassar defender. The referee turned to the replay room while everyone anxiously stood by, waiting for the final call.

After the hollering from the stands died down and the referee emerged from the replay room, the handball call stood, and Lapczynski took to the penalty spot with the game on the line. As everyone held their breath, Laczynski fired a shot into the bottom right corner to put Montclair State on the board with three minutes remaining.

Lapczynski told The Montclarion he felt “calm and composed” before taking the penalty shot.

“I knew where I wanted to go from the beginning,” he said. “It didn’t matter what the goalie did, if he tried stuttering one way, stuttering the other way, I knew I wanted to go there the whole time, and I just knew I was going to go in and hopefully end the game out.”

The goal wasn’t just a game-winner for the Red Hawks, but it was also Lapczynski’s first career collegiate goal and the moment that propelled him to an NJAC Defensive Player of the Week award. Still, Lapczynski gives credit where credit is due, praising his teammates for their close dynamic throughout the season and the team’s success.

“I think we just try to stay focused and we try to talk as much as possible,” he said. “Everyone’s a leader, everyone contributes, everyone puts in a good word. We just try to stay positive through everything and try to stay together as a team.”

Despite most Red Hawk players just beginning their journey with Montclair State, they have come together as a united team.

Head coach Todd Tumelty was also pleased with their performance throughout the game.

“This is a young group of guys,” Tumelty said. “I think them getting into situations like this is only going to improve our team morale, and it’s going to improve us as a team going forward. So I’m looking forward to this team and what else these guys have.”

Tumelty also pushes a “next-guy-off-the-bench mentality” to his players.

“I just think it’s the way we want to play, our style of play, buying into it, and they have, and they enjoy it, and they work hard,” said Tumelty. “They’re happy with whatever role they have for that day, so that’s very good to see.”

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Sept. 24 when Montclair State plays against New York University, Coach Tumelty keeps a stiff upper lip.

“Look, it’s one game at a time, getting through our nonconference schedule. The conference games get even tougher, because, you know, I think a lot of teams are looking to find ways to beat us.”

The upcoming New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) schedule continues to be on the team’s mind, ready to jump into their first NJAC games of the season.

Tumelty continued, “We play them so often that they kind of know our tendencies and things like that. But I just think one game at a time, and let’s see what we can do versus NYU, and then we’ll see what else goes the rest of the way through.”

The men’s soccer team will compete against NYU at home at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24 in non-conference action.