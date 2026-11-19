Montclair State University men’s soccer defeated Southern Virginia University 1-0 on Friday, Nov. 13, at MSU Soccer Park in the first round of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III Men’s Soccer Tournament. With this win, the Red Hawks improved their record to 17-2-3 and moved on to the second round of the tournament.

This win came after Montclair State lost to Rowan University in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Championship. Despite the loss, the Red Hawks were able to move forward and focus on the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Todd Tumelty said the team had to remember its bigger goal after losing the conference championship.

“It’s tough to lose a championship, especially because we had a pretty good season,” Tumelty said. “Our goals hopefully end with a national championship win, and this tournament gives you that opportunity. So it’s one game at a time, and we’ll see how far we get.”

Both teams had trouble scoring in the first half. Montclair State had several chances to take the lead, but Southern Virginia’s defense kept the game scoreless. The teams went into halftime tied 0-0.

The Red Hawks finally got on the scoreboard in the 57th minute. Ivan Garcia took a shot from outside the box that hit the goalkeeper’s hand and the crossbar. Sophomore Tomas Monteiro was then able to get to the ball and score, giving Montclair State a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Monteiro’s 18th of the season and his fourth in the team’s last three games. After the game, Monteiro said the team’s teamwork and effort as a whole helped secure the win.

“It’s a great win,” Monteiro said. “Everyone on the team, no matter who played, we kind of switched it up in the second half. Everyone who started the first half, second half kind of came in, worked hard, and worked together.”

Monteiro also talked about what makes the NCAA Tournament different from regular-season games.

“That’s what the NCAA Tournament is about, Monteiro continued. “No matter what the skill level is, no matter what your record is, it’s a whole new slate. It’s win or go home, and fortunately we won today.”

Southern Virginia tried to score in the second half, but Montclair State’s defense held strong. Goalkeeper Pierre Soumeillant finished with four saves to help the Red Hawks keep their lead.

Soumeillant made important saves late in the game, including one in the 88th minute. His performance helped Montclair earn their 13th shutout of the season.

Soumeillant said every player had to work hard and do their part to get the win.

“Every time you step out onto the field, you gotta give it all you got,” Soumeillant said. “Tumelty put in a ton of different guys, and everyone did their job they were supposed to.”

Montclair State finished with 23 shots while Southern Virginia finished with five. The Red Hawks also had 10 shots on goal, while Southern Virginia had four.

Tumelty said he was happy to see the program back in the NCAA Tournament after missing out in previous seasons.

“It’s just good to be back,” Tumelty said. “It’s been a few years since we’ve been back, and I think these guys deserve it. They’ve had some rough two seasons where they were close, and I’m happy for them that they get an opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament.”

With the win, Montclair State advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament to face No. 18 SUNY Cortland on Saturday, Nov. 14, at MSU Soccer Park.