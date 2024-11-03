Men’s Soccer Ends Regular Season with Draw Against Rutgers-Camden

Search our Archives!

by Ryan Nussbaum
The Montclair State University men’s soccer team had to settle for a draw as they closed out their regular season schedule with a 1-1 tie against Rutgers University-Camden.

Sophomore midfielder Max Perry scored the lone goal for the Red Hawks. In the 35th minute, he put his ball-handling abilities on display before firing a shot to the back of the net.

The lead did not last long however. In the 44th minute, the Scarlet Raptor would strike back with a goal of their own to tie the contest.

Despite Montclair State outshooting Rutgers-Camden 10-4, the stalemate would last for the rest of the match.

The Red Hawks honored their large senior class in a ceremony before the game. The 13 players were recognized for their contributions to the program.

Montclair State secured a first-round bye in the New Jersey Athletic Conference Tournament. They are set to host the semifinal at home on Tuesday.

Montclair State secured a first-round bye in the NJAC tournament.

Genevieve Fara | The Montclarion Photo credit: Genevieve Fara

Montclair State drew with in conference opponent Rutgers-Camden.

Genevieve Fara | The Montclarion Photo credit: Genevieve Fara

The family of senior midfielder Andre Shelton was there to support him on senior night.

Genevieve Fara | The Montclarion Photo credit: Genevieve Fara

The Red Hawks finished the regular season with a 1-1 draw.

Genevieve Fara | The Montclarion Photo credit: Genevieve Fara

Montclair State University faced Rutger University-Camden in their last regular season match.

Genevieve Fara | The Montclarion Photo credit: Genevieve Fara

Freshman defender Sebastian Lapczynski finds a teammate on a pass.

Genevieve Fara | The Montclarion Photo credit: Genevieve Fara

