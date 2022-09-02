Men’s Soccer Expects to Push the Pace and Replicate Last Season’s Success

School bells ringing. Fall weather returning. It can only mean the Montclair State University men’s soccer team is coming back.

And last season was exciting for this squad. The Red Hawks were defeated in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) tournament against the Rowan University Profs. But thanks to how well they played in the regular season, they got a bid to play in the NCAA tournament and even got to host some games at MSU Soccer Park.

Montclair State was able to beat Gordon College off of a penalty kick goal from sophomore midfielder Amer Lukovic amidst crazy weather. Sadly, their NCAA dreams would end with a 2-0 defeat by Washington College.

The Montclair State men’s soccer team return to action for the 2022 season on Sept. 1 against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) at MSU Soccer Park.

After a season where the Red Hawks made a second-round appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament and finished ranked number 23 by United Soccer Coaches, head coach Todd Tumelty believes the experience was valuable but doesn’t want his players to get too comfortable.

“I think we have done a lot of work in the spring season and now obviously the pre-season,” Tumelty said. “I think having the guys get some experience last year playing in the NCAA tournament will help. But [I am] always worried that guys can get complacent. It’s not that easy to make the NCAA tournament.”

The Red Hawks will start the year ranked number 23 in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Preseason Poll, the same spot where they finished in the 2021 season.

The University of Redlands is currently the only ranked team (12) in the poll that the Red Hawks will have to face, which will take place on Sept. 10. Teams that received some votes in the poll that are also on the schedule are Rowan University, Kean University and RPI.

Defending this Red Hawks team is a tough task for any opponent they face this season. With their high intensity and super aggressive play style, they make it extremely challenging for every team.

“I think we are an up-tempo, pressing team that likes to bring our wingbacks forward and really put the team that we are playing on edge and throw numbers forward,” Tumelty said. “Hopefully we continue to do that and we do it the right way with our rotation improving each and every game, then I think we should have some success.”

With the return of All-American selections Lukovic, who made the first team, and senior forward Josiah Crawford, who made the second team, the Red Hawks’ attack will certainly be among the best in Division III soccer. During the 2021 season, Lukovic and Crawford combined for 22 goals and 11 assists.

Other notable players are returning for the 2022 season, like sophomore defender Ian Chesney, who added a lot to the defense in his first year. Graduate student goalkeeper Shane Keenan is returning for his fifth year and is looking to tail on an amazing 2021 season.

Other players like senior forward Janbi Kaghado and senior defender Justin Goldberg hope to use their veteran leadership to help pave the way for another successful season.

The combination of some success and experience on the pitch calls for certain expectations and the Red Hawks believe anything is possible for them. And Goldberg knows that they always want to aim the highest they can.

“Always the highest expectations, I think that’s why we come to Montclair State to compete,” Goldberg said. “[Assistant coach Maxx Wurzburger] and coach [Tumelty] and everyone kind of has the same idea that we are bringing the best of the best. All we wanna do is, whoever those 11 people are on the field, we’re going to compete and give it our all.”

Coming up short in anything is not easy to take but the Red Hawks seem to be taking it on the chin. In order to improve from last season, Crawford believes being prepared for a long journey is vital.

“I feel like it was a little rough towards the end of the season,” Crawford said. “Kids were getting banged up and just trying to drag it all the way to the sweet 16 and elite eight. It’s a long season. I feel like just having that experience now for all the players who are new to the tournament and myself having played, I feel like we got that going forward and we now know to be prepared for that and a long journey.”

The journey has only just begun and the Red Hawks are expecting to be soaring throughout the season. They look poised to have some postseason success, but first, they have to go through the regular season, and maybe perform as well as they did last season. Another double-digit winning streak wouldn’t hurt.