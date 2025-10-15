Men’s Soccer Glides Past DeSales in Final Non-Conference Matchup

MONTCLAIR, NJ— The Montclair State University men’s soccer team had a dominant 5-0 win at home vs DeSales on Wednesday, Oct. 8. This was their last non-conference matchup of the season, as the remainder will only be against NJAC opponents.

The first half started off slow offensively for both teams, with DeSales sitting back and playing ultra-defensive. It all opened up in the twenty-fifth minute, when sophomore midfielder Logan Neno opened up the scoring for the Red Hawks.

“Scoring today took weight off my shoulders,” said Neno. “Scoring my first goal felt good, but it’s also nice helping the team out.”

Neno is in his sophomore year and shares the midfield with two players from his hometown of Bridgewater, NJ: Jake Winchock and Max Perry. He is grateful to be joined alongside them for another season at the collegiate level.

“Us three have a brotherhood,” said Neno. “Being able to share the same field with them again in college is great.”

After the first goal, Montclair State’s offense continued to ramp up. They would go on to score four more goals before the halftime break.

“It was a great performance from the guys,” said head coach Todd Tumelty. “We’ve been struggling around the goal lately, so it’s nice that things finally opened up.”

Tomas Monteiro added two more goals to his name in the twenty-seventh and thirty-seventh minute, putting himself tied with forward Danny Tobon, with both players leading the Red Hawks with six goals apiece. Monteiro continues to come off the bench, despite his immediate goalscoring ability as soon as he comes in.

“We’ve had a conversation that we like his energy off the bench,” said Tumelty. “And as a freshman, he has accepted that role. It just goes to show that if you accept your role, great things can happen.”

Right before the halftime break, two more Red Hawks scored their first goals of the season— Thomas Pugliese and Max Perry.

Junior midfielder Josh Virgil logged two assists on the day, setting up his teammates for success.

“I started off the season slow,” said Virgil. “I didn’t have a lot of end product, but I’m starting to turn it up another notch.”

There were no goals scored in the second half, but instead, Tumelty used the large lead to test the waters and rotate his bench into the game. He had kind words to say for all the bench players coming in, but singled out one of his midfielders.

“I’m glad some other guys got some minutes out there,” said Tumelty. “I thought Hayden (McCarthy) did a really good job.”

Montclair State now has full focus on NJAC play, where the upcoming games dictate the outcome of their season.

“We know NJAC play is going to be a battle,” said Tumelty. I think we’re going to see some crazy results as this conference comes to an end.”

The Red Hawks set themselves up for success with this win. They extended their unbeaten streak to three straight games, with a 7-0 home record at MSU Soccer Park.