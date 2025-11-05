Men’s Soccer Reflects After Clinching NJAC Regular Season Title

Montclair State men’s soccer finished strong, claiming the NJAC’s top seed and showcasing the grit and teamwork that carried them through a dominant season.

No. 17 Montclair State University men’s soccer finished the 2025 regular season with a 1-1 draw against Rutgers-Camden, clinching the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) regular season title and the top seed in the conference tournament.

With the tie, Montclair State finished 12-1-5 overall and 5-1-3 in NJAC play, extending its unbeaten streak to nine games and earning a first-round bye in the playoffs. It is the Red Hawks’ 12th NJAC regular season championship in the last 18 years, and their fourth in the last five seasons.

The team’s lone conference loss came before all five of its wins.

“Our mindset of who we are changed after that loss,” sophomore midfielder Jake Winchock said. “We knew we had to bounce back to be a top-level team. We didn’t want to feel that way again.” He added that some of his favorite moments this season were his first home start in front of a packed crowd and the comeback win against NYU.

Montclair State did not lose again, finishing 6-0-3 and outscoring opponents 25-10 in October. Winchock, who started every game and contributed four assists, felt the team’s chemistry and preparation were critical.

“I think the key to staying consistent is the team bonding and our recovery,” he said. “The new guys brought a lot of positive energy, and the upperclassmen did a great job being role models. Staying healthy and consistent with recovery has helped us a lot.”

Senior Jackson Perata, who logged the most minutes on the team (1,515), anchored a defense that allowed just 16 goals all season.

“Handling the workload wasn’t easy,” Perata said. “Recovery and hydration were critical, and the goals I set for myself and for the team kept me going. We know the quality we have, so even after tough moments, we just took it one game at a time.”

Perata highlighted his favorite NJAC moments, including the tight 1-0 win against Vassar and the matchup at Rowan’s stadium, which he called “a test of both skill and mental toughness.”

The senior defender said the group’s ability to respond to adversity helped them have a successful NJAC regular season run.

“After that first loss, we learned from it and didn’t let it set us back,” he said. “NJAC play is a different animal. Every game matters, and we handle that by holding high standards in practice and always being mentally ready.”

The Red Hawks’ balanced offense, led by Tomas Monteiro (nine goals), Danny Tobon (eight goals, four assists), and Kevin Contreras (four goals, five assists), carried them through a competitive NJAC schedule that included wins over TCNJ, Kean, and Rutgers-Newark.

Montclair State now turns its focus to hosting a conference semifinal at home on Nov. 5 against The College of New Jersey, aiming to carry the momentum from its regular-season success into the postseason.