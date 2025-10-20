Men’s Soccer Triumphs Over the Scarlet Raiders In an Offensive Thriller

MONTCLAIR, NJ– The Red Hawks battled back against inclement weather and controversial calls to protect their home field once again.

The men’s soccer team at Montclair State University is on a heater, extending their win streak to four after defeating Rutgers-Newark 6-4 during Saturday’s rainy showdown. This victory was Montclair State’s tenth of the season and third New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) win, but more importantly, it made them an impressive 8-0 when playing at home.

“It’s our house; other teams are trespassing,” said freshman defender Carlos Bedoya. “We can’t let anyone beat us here at home.”

Although victory was eventually secured for the Red Hawks, pressure was placed on them almost immediately after the first whistle. Just a mere four minutes into the match, the Scarlet Raiders ambushed Montclair State, netting the first goal of the game courtesy of Rutgers-Newark’s Nicholas Gomez.

“Once a team jumps on you and gets a goal early, it changes the game,” said head coach Todd Tumelty. “They start to believe a little bit, and we start to get a little panicked and worried.”

Montclair State staged many counterattacks following this stunning first goal, missing two equalizers over the next 20 minutes of play. The Red Hawks finally broke the ice in the twenty-sixth minute of the first half, scoring a header by sophomore Kenneth Neves to tie the game at one.

As the tides seemed to be shifting in Montclair State’s favor, a controversial whistle was blown just minutes after the equalizing goal, setting up a dangerously close free kick that led to the Scarlet Raiders stealing the lead right back on a header from Ian Brown.

Following the debatable call that led to Rutgers-Newark scoring the go-ahead goal, the Red Hawks made sure to have a short memory, answering back with a lightning-fast two goals in just two minutes, including Tomas Monteiro’s team-leading seventh and Kenet Lopez’s second, to grab the lead back at 3-2 to end the first half of play.

“I thought we always had an opportunity to come back,” said Tumelty. “Sometimes it’s good to win games like this and battle back because they test you a little bit.”

It was clear that a shootout was in place after five goals were scored in the first half, and both Montclair State and Rutgers-Newark did not take their foot off the gas.

Five more goals were scored over the next 45 minutes of soccer, with three more hitting the back of the net for the Red Hawks and two more for the Scarlet Raiders.

One or two individuals did not carry Montclair State’s offensive production, as six different players logged a goal during the Red Hawks’ offensive onslaught.

“I love this team because everyone is just special,” said Bedoya. “We don’t rely on one person; we’re all good and we’re all here for a reason.”

The men’s soccer team will look to extend its four-game win streak and end its homestand on a high note, as the Red Hawks will face off against William Paterson University on Wednesday, Oct. 15.