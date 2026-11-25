Tomas Monteiro needed less than 10 minutes to put Montclair State University men’s soccer ahead. For a moment, it felt like the Red Hawks’ season would live to see another day. However, SUNY Cortland had other plans, scoring two goals off set pieces and holding on to advance.

The No. 18 Red Dragons beat No. 11 Montclair State 2-1. Saturday’s loss ended the Red Hawks’ NCAA Division III tournament run. It came in the second round at MSU Soccer Park. Montclair State finished the season 17-3-3 in front of 587 fans.

The Red Hawks had chances to build on their early lead. They finished with 15 shots and eight corner kicks. Cortland took 12 shots and earned just one corner. But the Red Dragons made the most of two loose balls.

Monteiro tested Cortland goalkeeper Jordan Ott in the ninth minute. Ott made the save, but Monteiro got another look moments later. Red Hawk defender Thomas Pugliese chipped the ball over midfield toward senior forward Josh Virgil. Virgil ran down the wing and sent a pass into the box. Monteiro headed it toward the far post for his 19th goal. It was Virgil’s 10th assist, the most on the team.

Montclair State kept pushing after taking the lead in the 10th minute, with freshman Tyler Diaz putting a shot on goal five minutes later. Ott made the stop, and Cortland pulled even in the 33rd minute.

Red Dragons senior defender Dylan Pederson sent a free kick into the penalty area. The ball was headed down, and sophomore Brody Timm buried the loose ball. Montclair State goalkeeper Pierre Soumeillant later made a save just before halftime to keep it 1-1.

Cortland took the lead 11 minutes into the second half after another set piece found a Cortland player in the box. Soumeillant dove to stop the header, but the ball stayed loose. Freshman forward Colin Worden got to it and scored his first goal of the season, with Pederson picking up his second assist of the night.

Kevin Contreras gave Montclair State its best chances to tie the game. He took four shots in five minutes after Cortland went ahead. Two were on target, and Ott saved them both. Contreras finished with six shots, the most of any player. Montclair State finished with six shots on goal, one more than Cortland. But the Red Hawks failed to put one on target in the final 10 minutes. Ott finished with five saves, while Soumeillant recorded three for Montclair State.

For Monteiro, the header capped one of Montclair State’s best scoring seasons. The sophomore scored five goals over the team’s final four games, finishing the year with 19 goals and nine assists. His 19 goals tied for fifth in program history for a season, and his 47 points ranked seventh on the program’s single-season list.

The Red Hawks scored 74 goals, the fourth-most in a season in program history. They also finished with 213 points, the third-highest total in program history. But against Cortland, their best chance came early, and Monteiro took it. The Red Hawks spent the final 34 minutes looking for one more, but by the time the final whistle blew, Cortland was through to the Sweet Sixteen for the second year in a row.