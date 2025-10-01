Search our Archives!

Home SportsFootball Montclair State Battles Back, Looks Ahead to NJAC Play After Homecoming Loss
FootballHomepage Feature StoryHomepage Latest StoriesHomepage NewsSports

Montclair State Battles Back, Looks Ahead to NJAC Play After Homecoming Loss

by Tariq Richardson
written by Tariq Richardson

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – On Homecoming Saturday, Montclair State University football staged a furious second-half rally but fell just short, as a tipped field goal in the final minute lifted Wilkes University past the Red Hawks, 24-21, in a non-conference thriller.

The game was a rollercoaster of momentum swings, missed opportunities and costly penalties that left Montclair State players and coaches stunned afterward.

Wilkes wasted no time striking first. After a strong kickoff return from Daniel Pigga that set the Colonels up at their opponent’s 38-yard line, it took just one play from scrimmage to grab the lead on a Janas Simms touchdown.

Officials signal a touchdown for Wilkes during the Colonels' road victory over Montclair State.

Officials signal a touchdown for Wilkes during the Colonels' road victory over Montclair State. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

Montclair State nearly countered immediately when quarterback Luke Henrich connected with wideout TJ Kachala on a 51-yard bomb. However, the Colonels stood tall inside the 10, and the Red Hawks turned the ball over on downs.

Later in the quarter, a deep touchdown to Kachala was negated by a penalty, a critical turning point. A few plays later, disaster struck after an errant snap on a Red Hawk punt. The mistake led to a Ben Contella goal line touchdown, making it a 14-point lead. The score would remain unchanged until the half.

Junior running back Chris Arnold

Junior running back Christopher Arnold finished with a career-best 132 rushing yards in a Sept. 27 loss to Wilkes University. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion Photo credit: Qadir Branch

The momentum snapped after the intermission, thanks to running back Christopher Arnold, who exploded for a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 14-7. He finished the game with 132 rushing yards, a career high. Montclair had another chance late in the third but failed to convert on fourth down deep in Wilkes territory— a theme that haunted the Red Hawks throughout the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, Kachala redeemed his earlier misfortune by breaking free for a touchdown, tying the score at 14-14. Kachala finished with 126 receiving yards and a score in his breakout game.

Sophomore receiver TJ Kachala pulls away on a 75-yard touchdown versus Wilkes.

Sophomore receiver TJ Kachala pulls away on a 75-yard touchdown versus Wilkes. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

“TJ’s like a little brother to me,” said Arnold. “Seeing him succeed makes me so happy. He works hard and I’m proud of him.”

Wilkes answered immediately, with quarterback Cooper King sneaking in for a short touchdown. But Montclair State’s ground attack struck back again. Diante Wilson ripped off a 29-yard burst on 2nd-and-14, aided by a horse-collar penalty that added extra yardage. Two plays later, he scored from 10 yards out, tying the game at 21. Wilson concluded the game with 101 rushing yards.

Transfer running back Diante Wilson amassed 100 yards for the second-straight game in a 24-21 loss to Wilkes.

Transfer running back Diante Wilson amassed 100 yards for the second-straight game in a 24-21 loss to Wilkes. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

Together, Arnold and Wilson— nicknamed “The Red Hawk Express”— carried the majority of the offensive production. This duo has already combined for 477 rushing yards this season, providing Montclair with one of the most dangerous backfields in the NJAC as they head into conference play.

With under two minutes to go, a roughing-the-passer penalty against Montclair State granted Wilkes a crucial first down. That drive set up a decisive field goal attempt with 40 seconds left. Montclair managed to tip the kick at the line, but it still went through for the game-winning points.

“Discipline was our biggest issue today,” said team captain Alex Buchwald. “We didn’t communicate on routes or blocks, and we had our eyes in the wrong place on a few big plays. That’s what we need to fix for conference play.”

Henrich was sacked on the final possession and lost the football. Although the Red Hawks recovered, they had no timeouts left and could not mount a final play before the clock expired.

Wilkes receiver Rahmel Terry tries to reel in a pass versus Montclair State on Sept. 27.

Wilkes receiver Rahmel Terry tries to reel in a pass versus Montclair State on Sept. 27. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

“We dug ourselves a hole, but the effort was there,” Arnold said. “We just need to clean up penalties and stay detailed. That’s what will help us in conference play.”

“We had the plays to win this game,” said head coach Mike Palazzo. “Penalties and turnovers cost us. But I’m proud of the way we fought back. That shows heart.”

Despite the loss, Montclair State will enter conference play with a renewed mindset.

"One thing that&squot;s great about conference play is that it completely resets the season," said senior captain Alex Buchwald. "Our record says 1-2, but next game, we&squot;re 0-0."

Montclsir State football team captain Alex Buchwald during the game. Qadir Branch | The Montclarion

“One thing that’s great about conference play is that it completely resets the season,” said Buchwald. “Our record says 1-2, but next game, we’re 0-0.”

Palazzo echoed this sentiment: “We have five days to prepare for Kean, and every day we have to be the best versions of ourselves. If we win each day, we’ll be ready to go 6-0 on Saturday. But it starts on Monday.”

The Red Hawks (1-2) now turn the page to NJAC play, opening on the road next Saturday against Kean University. With “The Red Hawk Express” rolling, Montclair State has the offensive firepower to make a statement in conference play.

“We just have to win each day,” Arnold said. “Focus on the details. Stay disciplined. That’s how we’ll come out strong in conference play.”

You may also like

Women’s Soccer Scorches the Gothic Knights in a Dominant Homecoming Victory

President Koppell and Dr. Steve Adubato Discuss Bold Leadership, Media and the...

In Photos: Montclair State University Homecoming 2025

Dragons and Magic Shine with Late Night Movies At Montclair State

Montclair State Stays Undefeated As Second-Half Surge Crushes NYU

Dr. Kathleen Loysen Appointed New Head of World Languages and Cultures Department...

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann