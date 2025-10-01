Montclair State Battles Back, Looks Ahead to NJAC Play After Homecoming Loss

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – On Homecoming Saturday, Montclair State University football staged a furious second-half rally but fell just short, as a tipped field goal in the final minute lifted Wilkes University past the Red Hawks, 24-21, in a non-conference thriller.

The game was a rollercoaster of momentum swings, missed opportunities and costly penalties that left Montclair State players and coaches stunned afterward.

Wilkes wasted no time striking first. After a strong kickoff return from Daniel Pigga that set the Colonels up at their opponent’s 38-yard line, it took just one play from scrimmage to grab the lead on a Janas Simms touchdown.

Montclair State nearly countered immediately when quarterback Luke Henrich connected with wideout TJ Kachala on a 51-yard bomb. However, the Colonels stood tall inside the 10, and the Red Hawks turned the ball over on downs.

Later in the quarter, a deep touchdown to Kachala was negated by a penalty, a critical turning point. A few plays later, disaster struck after an errant snap on a Red Hawk punt. The mistake led to a Ben Contella goal line touchdown, making it a 14-point lead. The score would remain unchanged until the half.

The momentum snapped after the intermission, thanks to running back Christopher Arnold, who exploded for a 70-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 14-7. He finished the game with 132 rushing yards, a career high. Montclair had another chance late in the third but failed to convert on fourth down deep in Wilkes territory— a theme that haunted the Red Hawks throughout the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, Kachala redeemed his earlier misfortune by breaking free for a touchdown, tying the score at 14-14. Kachala finished with 126 receiving yards and a score in his breakout game.

“TJ’s like a little brother to me,” said Arnold. “Seeing him succeed makes me so happy. He works hard and I’m proud of him.”

Wilkes answered immediately, with quarterback Cooper King sneaking in for a short touchdown. But Montclair State’s ground attack struck back again. Diante Wilson ripped off a 29-yard burst on 2nd-and-14, aided by a horse-collar penalty that added extra yardage. Two plays later, he scored from 10 yards out, tying the game at 21. Wilson concluded the game with 101 rushing yards.

Together, Arnold and Wilson— nicknamed “The Red Hawk Express”— carried the majority of the offensive production. This duo has already combined for 477 rushing yards this season, providing Montclair with one of the most dangerous backfields in the NJAC as they head into conference play.

With under two minutes to go, a roughing-the-passer penalty against Montclair State granted Wilkes a crucial first down. That drive set up a decisive field goal attempt with 40 seconds left. Montclair managed to tip the kick at the line, but it still went through for the game-winning points.

“Discipline was our biggest issue today,” said team captain Alex Buchwald. “We didn’t communicate on routes or blocks, and we had our eyes in the wrong place on a few big plays. That’s what we need to fix for conference play.”

Henrich was sacked on the final possession and lost the football. Although the Red Hawks recovered, they had no timeouts left and could not mount a final play before the clock expired.

“We dug ourselves a hole, but the effort was there,” Arnold said. “We just need to clean up penalties and stay detailed. That’s what will help us in conference play.”

“We had the plays to win this game,” said head coach Mike Palazzo. “Penalties and turnovers cost us. But I’m proud of the way we fought back. That shows heart.”

Despite the loss, Montclair State will enter conference play with a renewed mindset.

“One thing that’s great about conference play is that it completely resets the season,” said Buchwald. “Our record says 1-2, but next game, we’re 0-0.”

Palazzo echoed this sentiment: “We have five days to prepare for Kean, and every day we have to be the best versions of ourselves. If we win each day, we’ll be ready to go 6-0 on Saturday. But it starts on Monday.”

The Red Hawks (1-2) now turn the page to NJAC play, opening on the road next Saturday against Kean University. With “The Red Hawk Express” rolling, Montclair State has the offensive firepower to make a statement in conference play.

“We just have to win each day,” Arnold said. “Focus on the details. Stay disciplined. That’s how we’ll come out strong in conference play.”