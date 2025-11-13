Montclair State Prevails on Senior Night: Team Believes Season Could Still Be a Success

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair State University’s football team competed in its senior night game against The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Nov. 8 and was able to take home a huge victory, which came down to the last play.

Heading into this game, the Red Hawks have had an up-and-down season with a 3-5 overall record. A tough start was expected as the team entered a rebuilding year. Still, they have turned it around recently after going 2-1 in their last three games, with their only loss coming against reigning New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) champions Christopher Newport.

Montclair State started the game off hot, jumping out to a 9-0 lead with a field goal and a four-yard rushing touchdown by Christopher Arnold.

Unfortunately, that momentum was not sustained as TCNJ immediately responded with a 14-yard Joe Visaggio rushing touchdown, making the score 9-7 heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw Montclair State score a field goal and a touchdown once again, this time by Diante Wilson. The Lions, though, countered with a touchdown of their own, which saw Dean Licari throw deep to Erik Garv, who ran into the end zone for what was a 69-yard pass.

The score was 19-13 in favor of Montclair State heading into halftime, though TCNJ responded once again in the third quarter with a touchdown, going up 20-19 to start the fourth.

Both teams scored in the fourth quarter, as both Visaggio and Wilson got in great positions to score one-yard touchdowns. However, the Red Hawks converted a 2-point play, which saw the game get tied up with just six minutes left.

After TCNJ failed to score on its drive, Montclair State got the ball back with just over four minutes remaining. The Red Hawks took advantage of the situation as they were able to get the ball all the way to TCNJ’s 20-yard line, which then led to a successful 37-yard field goal by senior Roger Rubinetti, putting the Red Hawks up 30-27.

The Lions couldn’t capitalize on their final drive, giving up a win in one of the most back-and-forth games of Montclair State’s 2025 season.

After the game, head coach Mike Palazzo spoke on how important it was to go out there and win for the seniors.

“These guys have worked their butts off. Been through a coaching change, been through some good and bad times,” Palazzo said. “And for them to go out on this field as winners, that was really important for us and the program.”

Rubinetti, who hit the game-winning field goal, spoke on how special it was for him to win as a senior, but he also knows that the season is not over.

“It’s nice to go out on senior night with the win, being a senior and everything. Hopefully, we can just continue it next week,” said Rubinetti.

The Red Hawks will end their season on the road next week against William Paterson and although they won’t be NJAC Champions, coach Palazzo believes that a .500 record would make this year a success.

“They’ll have the opportunity to go 5-5 and have a .500 record. And we have an opponent that we’re very familiar with, so I think the guys are gonna be locked in,” said Palazzo. “I think we’re a better team than our record shows, but if we can finish this out 3-1 in the last four games and our one loss [is] to the NJAC Champions, I feel it could be a successful season.”

Montclair State will look to close the year with a win — and with most of the roster set to return, that momentum could carry into a promising 2026 campaign.