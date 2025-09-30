Montclair State Stays Undefeated As Second-Half Surge Crushes NYU

MSU Soccer Park, Montclair, NJ — Montclair State University took on New York University (NYU) on Wednesday, Sept. 24 and continued its undefeated streak in dominant fashion. Montclair State took home a 3-1 victory, improving their season record to 6-0-2.

Prior to the matchup with NYU, the Red Hawks narrowly took a victory against Vassar University, as an 87th-minute goal by Sebastian Lapczynski accounted for the only goal scored by either team on Saturday.

The defensive-minded team was able to show just that to start the game on Wednesday, though NYU’s Joe Brancato was able to find the back of the net in the 35th minute of the game to go up 1-0. Goalkeeper Diesel Fiore had six shutouts in the season heading into this game, though unfortunately could not get his seventh.

However, rookie sensation Kyle Moore was able to tie up the game for Montclair State with just a minute left in the first half with a goal that was set up perfectly by Sebastian Lapczynski.

“Sebo [Lapczynski], that ball was class, I mean only one player, I feel, on our team could play a ball like that,” Moore said. “He did a good job playing the ball, and I just got there at the end of it.”

In just four games played, the freshman has already scored two goals and has had a major impact on this team.

“I’ve just grinded in practice, showed that I can play in games, and they gave me an opportunity to play, and I’m just taking advantage of it right now,” said Moore.

With the game tied 1-1 heading into halftime, Head Coach Todd Tumelty certainly put the pressure on Montclair State and that was seen immediately in the second half. Just three minutes into the second half of the game, Kevin Contreras made an instant impact as he was able to score a huge second-chance opportunity after NYU’s goalkeeper saved a shot by Kenet Lopez.

Despite a 2-1 lead, the game was not yet sealed for Montclair State. That changed with a decisive 62nd-minute penalty kick from star forward Danny Tobon, sealing the Red Hawks’ 3-1 win.

Tumelty’s halftime adjustment was clearly visible, as the team was able to find many more offensive opportunities in the last 45 minutes.

“We already knew the first half was pretty bad,” said Contreras. “In the locker room, [Coach Tumelty] was telling us to lock in. He knew that [it was a] bad half, so he was pushing us a lot.”

“I felt the first half we struggled and I think we fixed a lot of the problems we had, and with just a bit of energy and effort, we did a better job in the second half,” Tumelty said. “We just had to pressure harder, we just had to close space quicker, we were just giving them way too much time and space. We did that, and that’s why the outcome was the outcome.”

Montclair State now looks ahead to Sept. 27 against New Jersey City University in an NJAC game, and a victory this weekend would certainly cement them as the best team in the conference for the time being.

“Obviously, conference play is big, so we have to make sure every conference game is a win,” Tumelty said. “Just hopefully go into it with a positive mindset.”

Montclair State is currently ranked the 14th best Division III team in the nation, and will look to move up even more next week. Although it’s early, an excellent 6-0-2 run to start the season is something that is certainly on the minds of every other DIII team.

“The ceiling is as much as we want it to be,” said Kyle Moore. “I think if we keep an eye on the natty, we can win a natty. We have the players and the talent to do it, I think we just need to keep grinding in practice and show it in games.”

Montclair State’s 3-1 win not only keeps them undefeated, but also builds huge momentum for Saturday’s NJAC showdown against NJCU, a matchup that could further solidify their standing as one of the nation’s top Division III teams.