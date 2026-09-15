Montclair State Women’s Soccer Dominates, Defeats Manhattanville 7–0

The Montclair State University women’s soccer team had a strong performance this Saturday, September 12, defeating Manhattanville University 7–0 at MSU Soccer Park at Pittser Field. The Red Hawks controlled the game from the beginning and continued their strong start to the season.

Montclair State came into the game with a plan to put pressure on Manhattanville right away. Head coach Patrick Naughter said Manhattanville has a different style of play, using short passes and trying to get opponents to move out of their defensive zone. Because of this, Montclair State decided to press from the start.

“We just decided to go after it and try to press them from the get-go, and the kids executed really, really well,” Naughter said.

The plan worked almost immediately. Kaylee Lauber scored less than a minute into the game to give Montclair State an early 1–0 lead. Shannon Mullins added another goal in the 12th minute, followed by Isabell Kronow’s goal in the 16th minute. The Red Hawks went into halftime with a 3–0 lead.

Sophomore forward Lauren Vinella said the team’s early offensive success came from working together and moving the ball.

“We really just all pushed up the field and were there for each other,” Vinella said. “We got the balls that were crossed in and went to attack right away.”

Montclair State continued its strong play in the second half. Vinella scored two goals, with one coming in the 52nd minute and the other in the 58th minute. Lauber then scored her second goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 61st minute. Freshman Mary Lane scored her first collegiate goal in the 63rd minute to give Montclair State a 7–0 lead.

Starting Red Hawk goalkeeper, Mackenzie Sibello, spoke of the team’s focus at the half, even with a 3–0 lead.

“I think our mindset was just to pretend that it’s 0–0,” Sibello said. “Soccer’s a crazy game. It can go both ways, and just to keep our heads in the game and defend the way we know how to defend and just keep scoring goals and keep the clean sheet.”

The team’s depth also played an important part in the win, with 15 different substitutes coming off the bench.

“A lot of kids played a lot longer minutes than they’re used to,” said Naughter. “We got some balanced scoring, which is always a good thing.”

Montclair State, while playing at a high level, knows the upcoming games will be more difficult.

“We want to keep that going,” Naughter said. “The next stretch of games is going to be very difficult, and we’re looking forward to kind of getting challenged and seeing where we are.”

The Red Hawks finished the game with 18 shots, including 13 on goal. Manhattanville, by contrast, had just five total shots, with only one on target. Montclair State also had seven corner kicks compared to two from Manhattanville.

On the back end, the Red Hawks’ defense did a great job of keeping Manhattanville from scoring throughout the entire game. With the victory, Montclair State improved to 3–0–1 on the season, while Manhattanville fell to 0–2. The Red Hawks showed strong offense, solid defense, and great teamwork as they continued their successful start to the season.