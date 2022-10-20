New and Returning Red Hawk Sports Network Broadcast Interns Are in Full Swing for the 2022-23 Year

The Red Hawk Sports Network (RHSN) put its group of broadcast interns to the test on Investiture Day as they conducted interviews for their 2022 Fall Preview Show. This was their first big production of the semester, and with five new student interns, they started off with a bang.

One of the returning interns, junior sports communication major Matt Bruchez, is in his third year of being involved in the RHSN and has done social media work as well as calling volleyball, lacrosse and football games. His involvement in the show was akin to his role in helping to produce Inside the Nest.

“As a returning intern, it is crazy seeing how far I have come in a year’s span,” Bruchez said. “I remember being so nervous for my first calls last year and not really having a connection with many of the athletics here. As of right now, I have made a lot of friends in the athletes here, and [I am] able to have conversations on the regular with the coaches. That has made my life so much easier.”

RHSN certainly deserved to be shown off on this day. Among the group of new broadcast interns that were conducting interviews for the fall preview show were junior sports communication major Anthony Cafone and sophomore film and television major Gianna Daginis. Cafone highlighted how much time and effort went into presenting such a big production.

“[Investiture Day] was a very stressful day,” Cafone said. “I wasn’t too involved in the planning of the show itself, but I had to write two separate scripts for two sports. Remembering your scripts with no visual aid was definitely something that didn’t come easy. Lots of repetition and practice was needed but overall I thought all of our interviews came out really good.”

Along with interviewing athletes and putting out social media content on that day, Daginis has gotten a lot done with RHSN in such a short period. The network’s inaugural director of social media, Daginis got involved as quickly as she could.

“I got my start with RHSN during the fall semester of my freshman year,” Daginis said. “I volunteered to spot a women’s soccer game and Jess [Liptzin] and Jon [Edmond], two of the broadcast interns at the time, recognized that I was knowledgeable about the sport, and said they’d keep me in mind for any future broadcasting opportunities. I was told I needed to take all these classes and go through the radio station if I wanted to become a broadcaster, but my next opportunity came a lot sooner than I expected.”

After filling in on only one day’s notice to call a soccer game with Liptzin, Daginis was brought back multiple times to broadcast soccer and swimming for RHSN. She did not let the end of her first semester slow down her participation.

In regards to this semester overall, Cafone is highly pleased with how the broadcasts have been going.

“It’s been a great experience,” Cafone said. “Our team is still getting to know each other but other than that we’ve heard some great things about our calls from family members of coaches so if they think we’re good then we must be doing something right.”

Daginis, who has been doing plenty of things right, hosted episode two of Inside the Nest this semester alongside senior sports communication major Teni Bello. Daginis has a lot more responsibilities this year.

“Leading up to the premiere of this season [of Inside the Nest], I had been working really hard to produce content for our social media pages to keep up with all the athletic events going on,” Daginis said. “In addition to that, we’ve never promoted social media this much and there’s never been this sort of position or team before this semester, so it’s just been one big learning experience navigating this uncharted territory.”

This group of students has accomplished so much already this semester, and with more sports to call and stories to tell, this year will be a special one for everyone involved.