New York Red Bulls II Advance To Semifinals In A Goal Frenzy

New York Red Bulls II hosted Chicago Fire II at MSU Soccer Park in the quarterfinals of the MLS Next Pro Playoffs. In an incredible 5-3 thriller, the Red Bulls II advanced to the semifinals.

This was the third meeting between the two teams this season. Red Bulls II, the minor league affiliate of MLS team the New York Red Bulls, had previously lost 9-2 on the road, and won 1-0 at home. Team manager, Michael Bradley felt well prepared for this decisive matchup.

“They’re a good team,” said Bradley. “We knew them well and had a good grip on their strengths and weaknesses.”

Midfielder Andy Rojas continued his impressive season early in the game, as he scored his first goal of the playoffs in the fifth minute.

“We trained hard to get to this point,” said Rojas. “It’s the effort of the entire team, and we’re proud.”

The goals continued to pile up for both teams. Chicago Fire II responded quickly with the MLS Next Pro’s Golden Boot winner, Jason Shokalook’s first goal of the playoffs in the sixth minute. Montclair, N.J native Roald Mitchell put New York back in the lead in the 25th minute, before Jason Shokalook added his second goal minutes later in the 28th minute, to tie the match at 2-2.

Red Bulls II took the lead right before the halftime break with Jair Collahuazo scoring off a corner kick in the 42nd minute.

The first half ended 3-2 with the Red Bulls II leading in scoring, possession and total shots. Not only was the first half filled with goals, but it also became increasingly physical and chippy.

“I thought we handled the game in a very good way,” said Bradley. “When you get to big games, there’s always going to be physicality and referee decisions that don’t go your way.”

The same energy continued in the second half when Chicago Fire II tied it up with Sam Williams scoring in the 53rd minute. The score remained 3-3 at the end of regulation, sending the match into two 15-minute extra time halves.

The first half of extra time was scoreless, although the physicality of the match continued. Fouls accumulated, and cautions were handed out.

With just a few minutes left in the second half of extra time, Andy Rojas rose to the occasion once again for Red Bulls II, scoring his second goal of the game in minute 111.

Rojas linked up well with attacking teammates Rafael Mosquera and Nehuén Benedetti, showing great chemistry.

“We all speak Spanish and train together every single day,” said Rojas. “We’re all very good friends, and I think that shows on the field.”

In the final minute of the match, 120-plus two, Mijahir Jiménez added the fifth goal of the night for Red Bulls II.

“Throughout this whole year, we’ve always bounced back no matter what’s been thrown at us,” said starting goalkeeper for Red Bulls II, Austin Causey. “Today the team had my back and I had theirs.”

When asked about being so much closer to the Final, Michael Bradley pumped the brakes on looking too far ahead.

“There’s only one game left; we have to earn the second game,” said Bradley. “But I can see how much it means to these guys every single day and I’m so proud.”

New York Red Bulls II will now face Philadelphia Union II at Sports Illustrated Arena, stepping in for the New York Red Bulls first team, who missed the MLS Playoffs. With all the momentum going forward for New York, they are one step closer to glory.