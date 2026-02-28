NJAC Championship Preview: Men’s Basketball Aims for Retribution

The Montclair State men’s basketball team is once again in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Final, and they will be going up against The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Saturday, Feb. 28.

Earlier in the week, the Red Hawks beat Rowan University with a score of 89-75, and TCNJ defeated Stockton University with a score of 76-66, setting up an exciting rematch of the regular season finale in which Montclair State and TCNJ battled against each other and ended with the Lions handing the Red Hawks their first and only loss of the season.

For Montclair State head coach Justin Potts and the team, this will be their second appearance in the NJAC Championship in the last two years. For the members of the Red Hawk senior class, like Jacob Morales, Kunga Tsering, Christian Cevis and Ryan Cassels, this may potentially be the last home game of their collegiate careers.

Looking towards the game, the Red Hawks have an exciting matchup ahead of them. And if they want to pull out a win, it will require both offensive and defensive execution with minimal mistakes.

Of the two matchups this season between Montclair State and TCNJ, the Red Hawks have struggled defensively. In the first matchup, dating back to January, the Red Hawks were only able to win by four points. In their next matchup on Feb. 18, they ultimately lost by nine points.

On the offensive side, Lions senior Nick Koch and Red Hawk senior Jacob Morales are leading their teams offensively, and were the top scorers in their last match-up. Additionally, Morales was named this season’s NJAC Player of the Year, and Koch was awarded first-team all-conference. The game features what many regard as the two best players in the conference.

With an NJAC Championship on the line, the Panzer Athletic Center at Montclair State University is expecting a raucous environment. Saturday’s game tickets sold out in minutes. And if it is anything like the semifinal against Rowan University, it will certainly be an electrifying afternoon. Montclair State has never lost an NJAC tournament game inside the confines of the Panzer Athletic Center.

Regardless of the outcome, the Montclair State men’s basketball team has proven to be one of the most dominant programs in New Jersey and the nation. The number six-ranked Red Hawks are a win away from back-to-back titles.

Saturday’s NJAC Championship will tip off at 1 PM today.