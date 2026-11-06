No. 9 Men’s Soccer and No. 13 Rowan Meet Again With NJAC Title on the Line

Thirty-one seconds. That’s how close Montclair State University men’s soccer came to beating Rowan University back in October. The Red Hawks led 2-1, but the Profs scored with 31 seconds left to pull out a draw. Now they’re back at MSU Soccer Park, and this time, there’s a trophy on the line. The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) men’s soccer championship kicks off tonight at seven.

Montclair State comes in ranked ninth in the country. The Red Hawks haven’t lost to a conference opponent all season, and they’re one win away from their first NJAC title since 2023. They’ve won their last three games by a combined score of 10-0. That includes a 4-0 win over Rutgers University-Newark in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Tomas Monteiro scored twice in that game. The sophomore forward has 16 goals and nine assists this season, and he was named the NJAC Offensive Player of the Year. He scored against Rowan in October, too. So did defender Sebastian Lapczynski. And if Rowan can keep Monteiro quiet, there’s still junior Kevin Contreras to worry about. He’s scored nine goals of his own.

That is part of what makes Montclair State so tough to defend. The Red Hawks have scored 70 goals in 20 games. Only one team in the country has scored more. They’ve been just as tough to crack at the other end. Montclair State leads the conference with 12 shutouts, and Pierre Soumeillant was named the NJAC Goalkeeper of the Year.

But Rowan knows what it takes to win this game. The 13th-ranked Profs have won back-to-back conference titles, and three of the last four. They earned another shot at the trophy with a 1-0 win over The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Tuesday. And they’ve only lost once all season.

Keep an eye on Evan Vilaboy. The NJAC Midfielder of the Year leads Rowan with 11 goals and 27 points. Behind him, freshman goalkeeper Mike Moore has eight shutouts. The Profs have given up just 11 goals in 17 games. That sets up one of the biggest matchups of the night: can Rowan keep Montclair State’s attack in check long enough for Vilaboy and the Profs to find a goal of their own?

The first goal could tell us a lot. If Montclair State gets it, Rowan may be willing to open up to chase the game. If the Profs strike first, the Red Hawks will have to find a way through a team that, just days ago against TCNJ, showed how much it can do with a one-goal lead.

The last two meetings between these teams ended in draws. And if October taught us anything, it’s that a one-goal lead can disappear even when there is barely time left on the clock. Rowan can make it three straight titles. Montclair State can lift the trophy on its home field. Last time, 31 seconds was enough to change the game. Tonight, it could be enough to crown a champion.