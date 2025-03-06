Party Like It’s 2003: Men’s Basketball wins first NJAC Championship in 22 Years

MONTCLAIR, N.J. – As the clock inside of the Panzer Athletic Center drained to zero, the Montclair State University men’s basketball team was swept by a feeling of euphoria as they stormed the court.

The Red Hawks were not just celebrating a win, they were celebrating reaching the peak of their basketball careers after years of on-court dedication, sacrifice and at times, past playoff heartbreak.

For the first time in 22 years, Montclair State University has earned the title of New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) champions.

They defeated NJAC Player of the Year Peter Gorman and the Ramapo College Roadrunners in a 91-85 overtime thriller.

Associate head coach Sean Rossi, who arrived at Montclair State six years ago alongside head coach Justin Potts, said that while he feels good about the victory, he is much more proud of the effort his team put forward.

“They worked so hard and even the guys that were here before, the alumni, really laid the foundation,” Rossi said. “Without them, we wouldn’t have been here. But again, credit to our guys. They woke up early for 6 a.m. workouts. In the preseason, they grinded every single day in practice, and just to see the hard work and the commitment to what’s important for our program come to fruition is just amazing. They’re going to remember that for the rest of their lives.”

As the team cut down the net and lifted the championship trophy, junior forward Jacob Morales said that he has been working for this moment his entire life.

“It’s everything you work for, everything you dream of as a kid and we got it done,” Morales said. “It was scary there, but it was a great game all around. But I’m so happy right now I can’t even describe it.”

The championship could not have been decided in more dramatic fashion.

At tip off, the Roadrunners came out of the gates swinging for the fences, building a 20-9 advantage early.

Morales snapped the sleepwalking Red Hawks out of their trance. After draining a three pointer he rushed to the other end of the court to make a leaping steal. He crossed the court before effortlessly draining another triple.

With the lead in striking distance for the Red Hawks, the block party from sophomore forward Kunga Tsering began. He stuffed two consecutive Roadrunners at the rim. Senior guard Mike Jackson hit a three and freshman guard Kabrien Goss would finish the job, getting the steal and an easy bucket. Montclair State took the lead.

Morales said that when the Red Hawks started to play their brand of basketball, there was no stopping them.

“We started pressing more and flying around a little bit and that’s that always gets us right back into games,” Morales said. “We got some steals, got some big buckets, and then from there, we knew we had [the Roadrunners].”

From there, the game remained neck and neck. Both teams traded possessions. Jackson, who finished 25 points and nine rebounds, put up the game tying layup to send the game into overtime.

With five more minutes put on the clock, the gas tanks for both teams were near empty. Rossi said that the Red Hawks were able to outhustle the Roadrunners.

“The pressure defensively was starting to wear them out a little bit, so I thought if we could just dig down and get some stops, we’d get some easy stuff in transition,” Rossi said. “But again, they’re a really good defensive team. Our guys made some tough shots. And I thought we had, we had help from everybody that was on the floor. You know, Kieran Flanagan made big plays. The one he got hurt on the finish, and one or the finish, we got fouled on. Miles Primas had a crazy back door layup. Mike Jackson had a big offensive rebound. Jake Morales made plays. I mean, everybody contributed.”

Montclair State outlasted Ramapo to win the title at home.

With the conference championship secured, the Red Hawks have locked down a spot in the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament, thanks to the NJAC’s automatic bid.

Montclair State will make their second NCAA Tournament appearance in three years.