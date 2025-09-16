Passing The Torch: Montclair State Men’s Soccer 2025 Season Preview

One of the top athletic programs at Montclair State University begins yet another season with an entirely different look—men’s soccer.

Last season, the team finished with a strong 12-5-2 record, with a 6-2-1 tally in the New Jersey Athletic Conference. Their season ended in the NJAC semifinal, where the Stockton Ospreys beat Montclair State at MSU Soccer Park. Since then, a lot has changed, and the roster has been revamped.

Starting with the roster, Head Coach Todd Tumelty added 29 new names, with only a few players returning.

“We’re a very young group, so we’re trying to figure it out,” said Tumelty. “I think we definitely have some pieces to the puzzle that can be effective for us. Hopefully, we’ll figure that out quicker than not.”

These new additions would mean larger roles for the now-sophomore players, who got a lot of minutes on the field as freshmen last season.

“Those guys are definitely going to have to take a major role,” said Tumelty. “Guys like Logan [Neno] and Jake [Winchock] got minutes last year and we’re expecting them to put themselves into a position to give them more and more minutes.”

Another player who will have to take charge as a leader is sophomore defender Sebastian Lapczynski, who earned a starting role last season as a Freshman.

“Seb has to step up in the back,” Tumelty said. “He’ll probably be the only guy who started in the back from this past year.”

The Red Hawks took a team trip to Tennessee to begin their season, earning a 0-0 tie and a 4-1 win. Junior midfielder Max Perry talked about the importance of the trip and how it brought the team closer together.

“Overall, Tennessee was a great experience,” said Perry. “Bonding-wise, the hotel, whole new team, I think everyone became closer.”

Montclair State has not only started strong, but there have been new leadership roles within the squad, including senior defender Jackson Perata.

“There are very few seniors, with me being one of them,” Perata said. “Just setting an example that they can strive to be and just holding the standards high, whether that’s in the classroom or on the field. That’s just kind of what we’ve had to step into, just being the older guys and having such a young team.”

A lot of the leaders of last season have been promoted to managerial roles under Coach Todd Tumelty, which includes Owen Murphy, Ian Chesney and Boris Del Valle.

“I think it’s awesome for them, because me and Jackson [Perata] actually were former teammates to them.” said Perry. “They were great players here, had great careers. So now seeing them coach and be leaders out there, I think they’re doing a great job, and I think it’s pretty awesome.”

“Obviously, they were super successful during their time here,” Perata said. “Seeing them take on this new role is a little funny, but they’re doing a great job and everyone is just following their lead.”

Tumelty also seemed pleased to have some of his top players back working under his command.

“Some of these guys want to get into coaching and this is the grassroots way to get into it,” said Tumelty. “I think it’s a credit to the program to see guys who want to stay involved.”

Montclair State has a few more weeks before conference play begins in the NJAC, where it starts on the road vs NJCU on Sept. 27th. The Red Hawks current top goal-scorer, Danny Tobon, leads the team with three goals after transferring from NJCU. Tobon has great holdup play as a striker, and allows the offense to follow him up the field while he shields off defenders.

In the upcoming matches leading up to NJAC play, there is a lot to figure out. The roster has 20 freshmen and a lot of them have been seeing the field. The Red Hawks hold themselves to a high standard and that is why they will be looking, yet again, for more silverware this season.

“We have to play at the max level that we can the entire time,” Tumelty said. “And if we do that, we’re going to put ourselves in a position to win.”